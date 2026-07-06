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German government-linked wallets have sent another tranche of Bitcoin toward Kraken and Coinbase, keeping traders focused on state-level selling pressure as BTC tries to stabilize.

For more details, visit the official Arkham platform.

TL;DR

Arkham-tracked German wallets have sent more BTC to major exchanges.

The latest transfers include flows toward Kraken and Coinbase-linked destinations.

Exchange deposits are being watched as a potential sell-side pressure signal.

This is the more tactical version of the Germany Bitcoin story. The broad point is that seized coins are moving. The trading point is where they are moving and how often the transfers continue.

Exchange Flows Keep The Market Nervous

When a large wallet sends BTC to exchanges, traders rarely wait for confirmation of an executed sale. They start pricing the possibility. That is especially true when the wallet belongs to a government entity with no obvious reason to keep the coins as a long-term treasury asset.

The Kraken and Coinbase destinations matter because they are deep venues with enough liquidity to process large flows. That can reduce market disruption, but it also makes potential sales more practical.

Why This Is Not Just Another Whale Alert

A random whale transfer can mean many things: custody reshuffling, collateral movement, OTC settlement, or exchange trading. A government liquidation wallet is different. The market has a clearer reason to assume the coins may be heading toward distribution or sale.

For now, Bitcoin’s resilience will depend on absorption. If ETF demand, spot buyers, and market makers can take the supply, the damage may stay limited. If the transfers keep coming during thin liquidity, every new movement will feel like another test.

This report is based on wallet data from Arkham Intelligence.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.