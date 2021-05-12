AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of the Globe Token (GDT) under the pair USDT/GDT on Apr 22 at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

Globe aims to be the global cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform of choice for traders. It is the first digital asset derivatives trading platform designed and developed to offer microsecond core latencies, burst message processing rates over ten million, and stable millisecond core cloud API. Globe is the inventor of bitcoin VIX futures. Globe’s token presale was larger than Binance’s, and they have hundreds of strategic partners spanning other trading platforms and leading liquidity providers.

Globe has been working to solve problems like substandard trading experiences seen across other derivatives venues, unfilled latent demand for certain derivatives products, poor API access, and incentive misalignment between projects and their communities.

Globe is unmatched when it comes to performance and scaling, with features of 3us core latency, 15m msg/s burst, 100k simultaneous API connections. It is the only serious derivatives trading platform offering a true WS API with order entry. Globe has risk engine innovations designed to mitigate market stress. They offer a superior trading experience featuring a slick UI, intuitive position management, rewards program, and an affiliate experience.

The native token GDT can be used to reduce fees, pay fees and decentralizes ownership away from the trading platform. Globe’s investors include Y Combinator, Pantera Capital, and Draper Dragon. Their team brings together decades of experience in high frequency trading and futures market making.

About AscendEX

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is a leading crypto and digital asset financial platform catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading and staking products and incorporates key elements from the DeFi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a robust, secure, and reliable experience for all participants; and a consistent source of liquidity for primary offerings.

About Globe

