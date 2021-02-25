Industry Hashbon Provides Zero-Commission B2B and B2C Crypto Payment Services

Driving crypto payment adoption to new heights requires competitive solutions. Hashbon focuses on empowering small and medium-sized businesses through a 0% commission approach. Its native HASH token, to be listed on an exchange soon, will also provide certain benefits.

An All-Encompassing Crypto Payment Service

As cryptocurrencies’ appeal grows globally, more and more people see the merit of using Bitcoin or altcoins for payments. While the number of companies accepting this form of payment remains low, Hashbon has the tools to change this narrative. As a cryptocurrency payment service platform for both individuals and businesses, it provides global payment solutions to everyone.

Established in 2016 in the Czech Republic, the Hashbon team focused on building its crypto payment service from the ground up. With a strong focus on ease of integration and a frictionless user experience, the platform supports over 30 currencies today. Individuals and companies can accept payments in Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dash, and many others. All of this functionality is part of Hashbon’s all-encompassing payment service platform.

Any business aiming to establish a global presence will need to experiment with universally-used payment solutions. Outside of traditional solutions such as payment cards and mobile options, cryptocurrencies are the next option on the list. By lowering the barriers to entry and adoption, Hashbon paves the way for global crypto payment adoption.

Core List Of Features And Benefits

For small and medium-sized businesses, integrating support for alternative payment methods is often a costly endeavor. Hashbon acknowledges this aspect and ensures their solution can help decrease costs associated with handling payments. More importantly, the acceptance of cryptocurrencies can help any business or individual tap into new markets that would otherwise remain off-limits.

Hashbon will never charge a commission for processing transactions in cryptocurrencies. Recipients will receive the full amount paid by the customer, minus the network’s transaction fee. Putting more money into the hands of those who accept these cryptocurrency payments is an essential priority for the team.

Integrating this crypto payment solution only requires one line of code. Compared to other payment processing options on the market – either traditional or otherwise – the ease of integrating Hashbon is unprecedented. No technical knowledge is required to introduce this alternative and commission-free payment method to clients and customers.

Other crucial benefits include:

Mass-payouts (an excellent tool for companies dealing with overseas or freelance workers).

Electronic billing (including WhatsApp supporting).

The acceptance of traditional payment systems alongside cryptocurrencies.



More specifically, businesses and individuals can equally accept SEPA, PayPal, Payoneer, credit card, or Sofort. Having the ability to customize payment options for yourself or your business is worth its weight in gold.

The HASH Token Explained

Hashbon launched its native HASH token in February of 2021, and the first exchange listing will take place on Coinsbit come February 26. As a utility token, HASH is designed to be stable and transparent. It will exist on the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain blockchains.

Launching this token has allowed Hashbon to grow its community to over ten thousand members. Every holder of the token will gain special features – including lower exchange rates within the Hashbon payment system.

Closing Thoughts

As a crypto payment service that caters to both B2B and B2C clients’ needs, Hashbon can help expand the appeal of global cryptocurrency payments. With an initial focus on Europe and Asia and its compliance with applicable laws, the projected market share of 30.2% by 2025 is within reach. Its language localization, partner program, and ease-of-use interface are crucial aspects of convincing B2B and B2C clients of the importance of alternative payment solutions.

