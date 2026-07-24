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Hashi has launched a testnet on Sui, giving developers a sandbox for a Bitcoin-backed lending design that uses native BTC collateral and a Guardian Layer security model.

The protocol’s GitHub materials describe a system built around multi-layer transaction security, including MPC threshold signatures and a 2-of-2 multisig flow between validators and independent guardians.

That sounds technical, and it is, but the goal is easy to understand: bring Bitcoin into Sui-based DeFi without pretending that cross-chain BTC collateral is simple.

Bitcoin is the largest crypto asset, but using it in DeFi normally requires wrappers, bridges, custodians, or synthetic representations. Hashi is trying to build a more structured way for BTC to support lending on Sui, while keeping additional checks around transaction security.

The main thing to remember is that this is a testnet, not a mainnet product holding real user BTC at scale.

TL;DR

Hashi has launched a Sui testnet for Bitcoin-backed lending infrastructure.

The design includes a Guardian Layer, MPC threshold signatures, and 2-of-2 multisig controls.

The system is not a live mainnet Bitcoin lending product yet.

Bitcoin Collateral Is The Prize Everyone Wants

DeFi has always wanted Bitcoin liquidity.

Bitcoin has the deepest brand, the largest market cap, and the broadest recognition in crypto. But Bitcoin’s base layer was not designed for the same kind of smart contract activity that happens on networks like Ethereum, Sui, Solana, or Avalanche.

So the market has spent years trying to make BTC useful elsewhere.

Wrapped BTC, bridges, custodial tokenization, sidechains, restaking systems, and new Bitcoin DeFi protocols all attempt some version of the same thing: let BTC holders use their asset without simply selling it.

Lending is one obvious use case.

If users can lock Bitcoin as collateral and borrow stablecoins or other assets, BTC becomes more productive. That is attractive, but it comes with serious risk.

Any time Bitcoin moves into another chain’s DeFi environment, users need to ask how custody works, how collateral is verified, who controls transfers, and what happens if the bridge or signing system fails.

Hashi’s Guardian Layer is an attempt to answer those questions more carefully.

The Guardian Layer Is About Reducing Trust

The idea of a Guardian Layer is to add another security checkpoint around BTC-backed activity.

Instead of relying on a single signer or a simple bridge flow, Hashi’s architecture uses a 2-of-2 multisig requirement between validators and independent guardians. Combined with MPC threshold signatures, the system is designed to make unauthorized movement harder and add separation between roles.

That does not make the system risk-free.

No cross-chain BTC model is risk-free. Smart contract bugs, signing failures, governance mistakes, validator issues, and economic attacks can still exist. But layered security is better than pretending Bitcoin can magically appear in another DeFi ecosystem without trade-offs.

This is why the testnet phase matters.

Developers and security researchers need time to inspect the model, test edge cases, and see whether the system behaves as expected under stress.

Sui Gets A Bitcoin DeFi Narrative

For Sui, Hashi adds a useful narrative: Bitcoin-backed finance on a high-performance Layer 1.

Sui has already pushed themes around fast execution, object-based architecture, consumer applications, and DeFi growth. Adding BTC collateral experiments gives the ecosystem another lane.

The pitch is not just “build DeFi on Sui.” It becomes “bring the largest crypto asset into Sui DeFi in a structured way.”

That could appeal to developers who want to build lending markets, stablecoin borrowing systems, or collateralized products around BTC.

But again, the testnet label is essential.

A working sandbox does not mean users should assume safe mainnet liquidity tomorrow. Testnets are for breaking things before real money arrives.

The Market Should Watch Security Before TVL

In crypto, new collateral systems often get judged by total value locked too quickly.

That is dangerous.

For BTC-backed lending, the first question should not be “how much TVL can this attract?” It should be “does the security model work?” The value locked only matters after the system has proven that it can protect funds, process transactions correctly, and survive adversarial conditions.

That is especially true when Bitcoin is involved.

BTC holders are often more conservative than users chasing new DeFi yields. They need a strong reason to trust any system that moves their exposure into another chain’s lending environment.

Hashi’s testnet gives the project a chance to earn that trust slowly.

A Sensible Step, Not A Finished Product

Hashi’s launch is interesting because it does not need to be oversold.

It is not mainnet Bitcoin lending. It is not a fully proven BTC collateral market. It is not evidence that Sui has suddenly absorbed major Bitcoin liquidity.

It is a testnet for a serious problem: how to make Bitcoin useful in DeFi while reducing some of the risks that usually come with wrapped or bridged assets.

That is worth watching.

If Hashi can move from testnet to mainnet with strong audits, clear documentation, and real developer interest, it could become an important piece of Sui’s DeFi stack.

For now, the value is in the architecture and the experiment.

Bitcoin DeFi will not be won by whoever shouts “BTC yield” the loudest. It will be won by systems that make Bitcoin holders comfortable enough to participate.

Hashi is trying to build in that direction.

This article is based on Hashi’s Sui testnet materials published through its GitHub repository.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released in disclosures at primary source documentation.