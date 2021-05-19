AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, is excited to announce the listing of the Hathor Token (HTR) under the trading pair USDT/HTR on May 19 at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

Hathor is a scalable and easy-to-use blockchain for digital assets. Hathor Network is a PoW-based novel distributed ledger architecture using both directed acyclic graph (DAG) and blockchain data structures. Built with scalability, usability, and decentralization in mind, their network uses the HTR token’s unique design to solve significant bottlenecks preventing the broad adoption of blockchain technology.

The solution that Hathor proposes to address the problems of scalability and decentralization maintenance among distributed ledger networks includes a chain of mined blocks inside a DAG of transactions. The blockchain is designed for enhanced security when the number of transactions per second is small, whereas the DAG prevails when the number increases significantly. The primary result is that it seems to work correctly under any number of transactions per second.

Hathor’s architecture allows a massive number of transactions per second, since new transactions verify previous ones and there is no limitation as “maximum block size”. The more transactions that are processed, the faster previous transactions are confirmed. Hathor solves the scalability problem in Blockchain-based digital assets without affecting the network’s security.

Their blockchain has a new and unique architecture that also solves the issue of low scalability and high fees. Their Native token, HTR gives users access to all the features of the network, such as tokenization and soon nano contracts and side-DAGs.

About AscendEX

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is a leading crypto and digital asset financial platform catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading and staking products and incorporates key elements from the DeFi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a robust, secure, and reliable experience for all participants; and a consistent source of liquidity for primary offerings.

About Hathor

