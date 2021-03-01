Reading: DeFi Awaits “Rude Awakening” as Bitcoin Rallies: Ex Goldman Partner

Hathor opens doors for bitcoin traders!

Bitcoinist | Mar 01, 2021 | 19:10

KuCoin launches trading services for the trading pair HTR / Bitcoin at 10:00 AM on March 2, 2021 (UTC). The HTR / USDT trading pair is currently open for HTR.

HTR has also launched a grant program for projects that want to develop the Hathor ecosystem and contribute to the global adoption of blockchains.

Apply Now! #BuildOnHathor #HTR

https://landing.hathor.network/grantprogram2021

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.

