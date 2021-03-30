Press releases Hermez Lists on AscendEX

AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of the Hermez Network Token (HEZ) under the pair USDT/HEZ on Mar 29 at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

Hermez is a zk-rollup that allows for scaling payments and token transfers on top of the Ethereum public blockchain. Hermez uses the Ethereum public blockchain for data storage instead of computation. In addition, utilizing zero-knowledge proofs attaches an easily verifiable on-chain proof that the off-chain computations have been carried out correctly.

The Hermez Network Token (HEZ) acts as the Hermez network’s economic lifeblood. Their model allows the network to be permissionless and censorship-resistant for user transactions.

Hermez integrates an auction where everyone intending to become a coordinator, the batch creator in the Hermez ecosystem, bids the number of tokens they are willing to donate to obtain the right to create the next batch. In the Hermez Network, this mechanism is referred to as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of the bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. The Hermez network’s objective is to follow a gradual path towards becoming fully decentralized to provide stability and security to the network.

Hermez employs a new circuit compiler language called Circom and the SnarkJS libraries built by the team behind iden3. Although these technologies are relatively new, they are being used by other projects like Semaphore and Tornado Cash.

About AscendEX

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is leading crypto and digital asset financial platform catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading, and staking products and incorporates key elements from the DeFi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a robust, secure, and reliable experience for all participants; and a consistent source of liquidity for primary offerings.

About Hermez

Hermez is a zk-rollup that allows for scaling payments and token transfers on top of the Ethereum public blockchain. Their model allows the network to be permissionless and censorship-resistant for user transactions. They believe that everyone should have universal access to finance. They are working on an open-source scalability model based on zero-knowledge technology to simplify and reduce costs for person-to-person payments, arbitrage opportunities and promote the adoption of digital currencies.

