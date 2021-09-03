Holdex Finance is a decentralized platform that is brought to reality to change the FinTech and Defi world. It will improve the ways investors interact with the crypto space and make their experience more transparent, convenient, and profitable. The Holdex team has brainstormed over the existing adversities and risks associated with crypto trading and devising new ways to minimize them with their service. Their automated investment solutions will enable everyone to generate income for themselves in a highly secure environment.

Holdex offers a unique token distribution mechanism that allows users to avail farming benefits. Its automated market maker renovates the traditional design with liquidity pools that pre-fund assets on the blockchain. Now users who obtain passive income out of their holdings will provide for liquidity through liquidity interest transactions. The team has emphasized the independence of holders in managing their assets and created the platform in such a way that it facilitates autonomous pool and farming. Users can make automated transactions and investments in Holdex using its H-APY scanner and the H-ATB bot.

The Holdex team will soon announce the launch of a Swapping platform that will allow users to exchange one crypto for another without exiting their Wallet. Crypto could also be traded in their Private key wallet or trading account. The company envisions democratizing access to retail investors owning a small number of tokens. It pushes the benefits of yield farming to allow crypto holders to earn rewards on their holdings. Holdex Finance Yield farming will work with a liquidity provider and a liquidity pool that boots a Defi market. Furthermore, the Holdex token is also compatible with Ethereum, Huobi Eco chain, and Binance Smart Chain networks which will expand crypto trading for investors.

The H-APY solution is a revolutionary concept in decentralized space. It will be the best place for investors to learn how to earn interest on US Dollar-dominated stablecoins and monitor the emerging decentralized finance. The Holdex ATB will be a platform for anyone who wants to profit from algorithmic crypto trading without giving up their day jobs. It will work ultra-safe and fast by connecting with the global exchanges APIs. With AI signal scanner automatic trading systems, investors would make automatic buys, sells, and stopless orders. The Holdex team is also working upon a wallet that would put users in complete charge of their funds. It will have access to Dapps and not collect any individual data, maintaining the necessary privacy.

With all these efforts and developments, Holdex is climbing the stairs of success at an incredible speed. The team planned to enter the DEX and CEX markets by the third quarter of 2021 while enlisting it on the major exchanges, but it is also making tremendous progress with its ICOs. Holdex’s ICO 2 was sold out in a blink, and the recently opened ICO 3 also sold 100.000 tokens in just 2 hours. Gathering from all of these massive successes and the rate at which Holdex is achieving All of its milestones, it would not be wrong to say that investors will find it in the list of top crypto trading platforms soon.