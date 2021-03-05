Industry How Paradox Group is helping DeFi

Created in 2018, The Paradox Group is the current number one blockchain advertisement agency in the UK. The purpose of the company is to offer high-quality marketing services, geared towards crypto entrepreneurs and established companies in the crypto and fintech industries. Projects in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), recent innovations in the crypto sphere, are currently among the top priorities of the Paradox Group.

What is DeFi?

Thanks to smart contract technology, introduced with the release of Ethereum back in 2015, the crypto space flourished with new possibilities and potential applications. Many innovations in financial technology followed, but none can compare with DeFi.

DeFi, also known as decentralized finance, offers the same services as traditional finance. This includes crypto-backed loans, savings through yield farming protocols, or even insurance services. The only difference is that the services are decentralized, meaning there aren’t any banks or financial institutions acting as middlemen. The financial services are provided by decentralized platforms in a transparent and cost-effective manner.

Decentralized exchanges (DEX) are an excellent example for illustrating how DeFi works. Unlike all the major centralized exchanges, which act as intermediaries whenever any crypto asset is bought or sold, in DEX the network is peer-to-peer, meaning that traders buy and sell from each other directly.

Crypto advertisement challenges

Mainstream media occasionally covers crypto, mostly when Bitcoin’s value reaches new all-time highs. But lack of coverage from mainstream media is not the real issue, the problem is that that crypto advertisement is banned from all the major social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, Youtube, and mainstream advertising networks like Google Adsense, have all established strict bans on crypto ads

One of the main reasons for the bans was due to a hectic market that saw many low-quality projects. While the market has since then matured, its past still crippled legitimate crypto projects who now have a harder time receiving the necessary funding to drive the industry forward.

Paradox solves that issue

Paradox’s aim is to bridge this gap in blockchain advertisement, connecting projects in need of marketing with well-established companies in the crypto space. With several successful campaigns in its record, Paradox is the one-stop-shop for DeFi and crypto projects looking to get their name out there

There is a wide range of available services and flexible options. Customers can choose to work directly with Paradox, counting on the expertise and know-how of the team to design tailor-made marketing campaigns, which are sure to offer the best long-term results.

Paradox also has its own marketplace, where it is possible to buy multiple marketing packages and services such as banners, press releases, sponsored articles and reviews, email marketing, and customizable Cost per thousand (CPM) and Cost per click (CPC) options.

Once you choose a product, you can count on advanced tracking software to offer live results. This will be an invaluable tool to allow any tweaks to be made on the spot. There will also be a personal account manager allocated specifically to you to offer support.

Partnerships and client base

These services are provided by many prominent publishers in the crypto space. The list of partnerships is one of the strong points of Paradox and includes major companies such as Cryptocompare, NewsBTC, Bitcoinist, CryptoSlate, CoinGecko, Coinmarketcap, and many others. These publishers are among the biggest in the industry and are responsible for over 100 million monthly impressions.

But if there are still any doubts about Paradox, the quality of its services is perhaps best reflected by its long list of high-profile clients. From DeFi platforms to casinos, exchanges to brokerages, and asset managers, many projects from different fields of Fintech have already used Paradox services. Among its most renowned clients are eToro, Nexo, Bitcasino.io, and Diginex.

Use Paradox to help grow your DeFi projet

The Paradox Group is constantly networking and looking to expand its list of partnerships and clientele. It has a proven track record, having successfully run thousands of advertisement campaigns, and offers some of the best return on investment and Click-through rates (CTR) in the industry. This makes it the company to look for if you want to take your DeFi project to the next level.

The expertise of the Paradox team and capacity to apply traditional marketing strategies to a newer industry such as crypto, coupled with the quality of its publishers, will surely help your product or service reach the right audience. Register and try out the exposure calculator, which will give you an estimate of how many impressions you can get on your investment.