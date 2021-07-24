HunnyPlay is PancakeHunny’s very own gaming playground with all settlements/payments integrated on BSC for a transparent and secure way of online gaming. You can find a whole load of games packed in HunnyPlay such as Slots, Bingo, Money Wheel, Deal or No Deal, Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Sic Bo, Poker, RNG and LIVE games. In days to come, more and more games will be continuously added to HunnyPlay including more features such as cashback, lucky draws, enhanced referral programs.

Games as such will help further build a stronger community and the unique profit-sharing model, it gives users a sense of ownership, reaping benefits as PancakeHunny grows. HUNNY can be used for yield farming, HunnyLottery, purchasing HunnyBunnies NFT, and playing games in HunnyPlay. Earn as you stake, win as you play.

HunnyPlay: Disrupting the Gaming Industry in the DeFi Space

Leveraging blockchain technology, PancakeHunny provides an engaging, fun, and safe environment to play games online. Their goal is to provide a seamless user experience and great entertainment with mass adoption globally.

With accelerating growth in the DeFi space, PancakeHunny has noticed little or no utility for many DeFi tokens, limiting the growth of such platforms and their token value. Creating exciting games allow users to unwind while they reap profits as they stake, it also acts as further burning mechanisms as well as creating more channels of revenue for the dev team, ensuring overall sustainability.

Deflationary Mechanisms

Earnings collected via HunnyPlay will be divided into 3 portions; 40% goes to HunnyJar; distributed amongst BumbleBee and HunnyBee, 20% goes to the burning address and the remaining will be used to cover any cost/expenses.

Earn More HUNNY by Playing With Your Friends

Connect your wallet to HunnyPlay, a random username will be assigned to you which you may change thereafter and a referral code will also be generated for you so that you can refer your friends to play.

Based on the number of friends that the user has introduced to play HunnyPlay together, he/she stands a chance to earn additional rewards from HunnyJar (including a portion of the HunnyLottery earnings and other games in the future). There are 2 ranks that users can strive to achieve for more rewards: HunnyBee and BumbleBee.

To be promoted to be HunnyBee, users will need to refer 20 users to join HunnyPlay. 60% of the HunnyJar will be distributed amongst HunnyBees.

To be promoted to be BumbleBee, users will need to refer 200 users to join HunnyPlay, 40% of the HunnyJar earned will be distributed amongst BumbleBees.

*Please do note that the above criteria for promotion to HunnyBee/BumbleBee may change.

Final Thought

HunnyPlay is the next go-to place for game lovers as PancakeHunny has a user-friendly interface, no verification needed, cheaper transactions, near-instant fund transfers, and many more awaiting for you to find out.

Let’s stake, earn and play! Just watch how PancakeHunny changes the gaming industry on blockchain and moves beyond imagination.

About PancakeHunny

🍯 PancakeHunny aims to be the most engaging and fun DeFi destination built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). On top of that, they are developing a brand new and unprecedented gamified farming playground ♠️♥️♣️♦️🎰🎲 where every user can enjoy high yields and exciting games at the same time.

Disclaimers:

HunnyPlay website will be disabled in the following countries and regions:

Angolia, Aruba, Bahrain, Bhutan, Botswana, Chad, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Republic of the Congo, Saudi Arabia, Syrian Arab Republic, Singapore, North Korea and the United States of America.