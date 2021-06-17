Let me be frank with you; I was bored.

Despite all the hype over crypto this year, everything looked so gray. I was just looking on the charts every day, waiting for the best time to trade. The same thing over and over again.

So out of curiosity, I searched for some out-of-the-ordinary coins to invest in so that I can feel eager again.

And I found Garlicoin.

What is Garlicoin?

Garlicoin is a new memecoin whose development team has planned a lot for it.

The main goal of the team is to offer crypto enthusiasts a more enjoyable blockchain experience, changing the way we see cryptocurrencies.

The gold element is fun, and it lies on its name’s inspiration – the garlic bread memes from two years ago. What can be more beautiful than that? Plus, it has great performances too.

There are 69 million GRLC available on the market, and its value increases by the day – with an 18.50% increase compared to the last week at the time of writing. Its trading speed is unbelievable, and to top it off, it has its own mobile wallet.

Fun, easy, and convenient; what else should I ask for?

What are Garlicoin’s plans?

As opposed to other cryptocurrencies, Garlicoin was not made just for trading or staking. It was developed to help us rediscover our inner child.

That’s why GRLC is linked to a retro game on STEAM, with monthly challenges and rewards of up to $100. The hero is represented by an onion-headed boy ready to fight for his beloved Goddess. Well, that’s an interesting oxymoron.

Actually, all the methods they present themselves are full of energy and child joy. On the website, the arrow is actually a golden sword, and their coins are “fresh out of the oven”.

I really like their innovative take on blockchain technology because they don’t just focus on features and utilities but on the crypto experience itself. It is a breath of fresh air in this stiff-looking domain.

