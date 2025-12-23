Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

According to an IMF staff statement released on December 22, 2025, El Salvador has made measurable progress on its reform program and is seeing faster economic growth than earlier expected.

The IMF said discussions on the second review of the country’s 40-month Extended Fund Facility program are ongoing as authorities work to meet agreed benchmarks. Growth forecasts were revised upward, and the fund signaled continued financial support tied to further policy steps.

IMF Notes Faster Growth

Reports note that growth is running above earlier forecasts. The IMF now sees real GDP growth near 4% for 2025. Local data show the economy expanded 5.1% in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the same quarter a year earlier, led by construction and remittance-driven consumption.

Remittances and stronger investment flows were cited as key drivers. The fund said higher confidence and improved fiscal numbers have helped create space for short-term rebuilding of reserves.

A Program Backed By Clear Conditions

Based on IMF releases, a staff-level agreement was reached with El Salvador in December 2024 for a program worth about $1.4 billion. That arrangement sets fiscal targets and governance measures meant to restore sustainability.

Earlier, when the IMF completed the first review and Article IV consultation in June 2025, a disbursement equivalent to roughly $118 million in SDRs was approved. Reports added that authorities have enacted a new fiscal law, strengthened public procurement transparency, and advanced governance measures for state firms.

Key Reforms And Conditions

An actuarial study on pensions has been published, and steps to tighten anti-money-laundering rules were discussed with IMF staff. The fund has also pressed for limits on public sector exposure to cryptocurrencies; according to international coverage, measures to reduce that exposure and to make private crypto use voluntary are under consideration.

What Comes Next For The Program

According to IMF briefings, the second review will require follow-through on prior actions and the meeting of fiscal targets. Continued disbursements depend on progress, and IMF teams remain in contact with Salvadoran authorities to work through outstanding issues.

In parallel, the IMF has reiterated its position on El Salvador’s Bitcoin policy. According to recent IMF statements, the fund wants the country’s public sector Bitcoin holdings to remain capped, with no additional purchases made under the current loan program.

The IMF has also pushed for a reduced state role in crypto-related activities, including changes tied to the Chivo wallet, arguing that limits are needed to contain fiscal and financial risks. Salvadoran officials have said Bitcoin remains part of their strategy, though IMF documents show no confirmed increase in government-held Bitcoin since early 2025.

