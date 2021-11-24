Infinite Launch has announced that it has successfully raised $2.2 million in early private funding from reputable investors such as IBA, Everse Capital, Lotus Capital, and Phoenix Newtribe as it prepares for the launch. The Infinite Launch platform is a cutting-edge launchpad for Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) projects, allowing investors to become early adopters in innovative and unique projects.

“We created an innovative system to address a major pain point for small investors when investing in a launchpad project. Small investors lack the financial resources to obtain a rank and earn guaranteed allocation, so they must rely on luck to obtain a slot for the IDO.” said Henry V, Co-founder of Infinite Launch.

Infinite Launch’s platform offers a one-of-a-kind IDO allocation system that delivers long-term value and rewards customers who lock up their tokens for a set length of time. The allocation process is designed so that the more tokens you lock in, the greater the rewards, and you also get guaranteed allocation if you lock tokens in. This system appears to be used to attract committed and dedicated long-term investors rather than investors who sell their tokens upon listing.

Infinite Launch will thoroughly review the DeFi and NFT projects on the launchpad before onboarding. Thus, Infinite Launch provides investors with the opportunity to invest in the most promising projects in the Crypto space.

The launchpad includes an NFT marketplace, allowing the artists to trade and exchange NFTs securely. The platform’s goal is to increase revenue for artists and collectors while also increasing the adoption rate of NFTs. In addition, the Infinite launch marketplace offers rewards based on the user’s trading volume.

Infinite Launch will also be listed on KuCoin, one of the biggest Centralized exchanges in the cryptocurrency space. It will be listed on KuCoin on November 25th, 2021, at 11:00 AM UTC.

Infinite Launch will hold a public sale on its website for NFT holders The public sale will take place on November 25th at 5 a.m. UTC.

$ILA Public Sale Details:

Public sale contributions will be taken in BUSD

10,000,000 $ILA Tokens Available

Individual minimum = $10 | Individual maximum = $300.

Individual maximum for non-NFT holders = $100

Public Sale Release Schedule: 100% on TGE

The Infinite Launch platform has over 200,000 followers across all social media platforms. It has attracted over 35 partners and influencer networks, including Crypto Differ, Exnetwork, GGG, Maven, Lotus, Kernel, Chain, and Everse.

About Infinite Launch

Infinite Launch is a cross-chain launchpad for hand-picked DeFi & NFT projects, with the first-ever mechanism where investors can lock away their tokens for guaranteed IDO allocations. Its mission is to create a decentralized and convenient platform for unique crypto projects to acquire the funding they deserve.

Through implementing its innovative allocation system, Infinite Launch established itself as one of the leading Launchpads.