We all know how hard it can be to navigate the crypto market as a trader. Too many potential opportunities and risks. It is simply not possible to chart up hundreds of tokens every hour of every day. So opportunities get missed and lots of them.

Many of those opportunities are capitalized on by hedge funds using algorithms worth millions of dollars to out-smart the average retail trader – which is happening all the time, whether you realize it or not.

At Decentrader, we believe in a fairer financial system, so we are now leveling the playing field, bringing back power to you through our new trading tool…Commando.

Commando definition:

A top-grade soldier specially trained for carrying out raids.

What is Commando by Decentrader?

Commando is an algorithmic market scanner that helps identify leading opportunities in the market for over 100 cryptoassets.

Using an algorithm built upon millions of data points, it cuts through the noise to highlight key opportunities in crypto.

Once our proprietary algorithmic scanner sees a pattern, it highlights the opportunity with a score providing a likelihood of average price increase over the following 24 – 72hrs.

And having live tested the results over the past eight months across millions of data points, we know it works well. It works REALLY well.

Can we back up what we say?

This is the summary of the methodology and results of the live testing we have done with Commando.Our statistics are generated from actual Commando scores and data spanning the eight months from February 2nd to September 14th, 2021.

Once the threshold score of 2 was reached, the average peak price increase for the asset was 6% within 28 hours. This was based on the 938 times the threshold was reached. 692 of the 938 reached an average peak increase of 7.9% within the following 28 hours.

The score could stay at or above the threshold of 2 for a while; we start the 28-hour window once the threshold is initially met.

While this does NOT mean that Commando can guarantee future returns, it demonstrates the power of a sophisticated market scanner to identify opportunities in the market based on an asset’s data points.

Additional Benefits

Users of the Commando platform also get real-time access to breaking news on each crypto asset, and social sentiment scoring to ensure a complete picture of the market landscape for a specific asset at any given time.



So you get high-grade market intelligence presented to you across +100 crypto assets…fast.

