Today, Las Vegas-based payment app banq, launched the ability to invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum from multiple accounts under one platform. Users can create as many sub-accounts as they need for business or personal use and buy and sell crypto from of any or all of them.

This solution allows users to keep crypto investments separate for different goals, different people, and different entities. In particular, one could open an account for their own investments, one to pass on to their children, one to share with a partner or spouse and one for their business to invest a portion of their treasury into Bitcoin or Ethereum—while easily managing it all from one place with separate balances.

Generally, payment apps and crypto wallets are “single-bucket,” meaning all transactions live in one account; creating confusion when tracking crypto balances that are made for different goals or different people. It has also been made next to impossible for small business owners to receive exposure to crypto assets in the name of their small businesses—now banq is able to bridge the gap between crypto and small businesses.

“Democratizing finance is a core tenant of the crypto community. It’s critical to us to provide access to crypto assets to both individuals and businesses in a way where people can actually manage their investments both for themselves and their business in a way that’s organized and easy to keep track of,” says banq’s CTO and Bitcoin enthusiast, Kevin Lehtiniitty.

The platform has no plans to stop at investing. For banq, making crypto of all types understood, accessible, and useful to an expansive audience is the mission.