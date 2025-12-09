Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The newest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report from CoinShares paints a picture of shifting institutional preferences toward XRP, and Ethereum is no longer attracting the level of attention it once did. The report shows that Ethereum’s weekly inflows came in far behind other major assets, even as overall sentiment in the crypto market improved. Meanwhile, XRP surged to the second-highest inflow position behind Bitcoin, and large investors are reallocating capital away from Ethereum and into funds linked to XRP.

Ethereum Inflows Lose Momentum

Ethereum’s position in institutional portfolios has weakened noticeably in recent weeks. This was evident in a four-week stretch of outflows throughout November. Notably, a recent broader market recovery pushed total digital asset inflows to $716 million last week, bringing the inflow stretch to two consecutive weeks.

However, Ethereum captured only a small share of that capital. The report shows Ethereum with just $39.1 million in weekly inflows, a subdued figure compared to the sizeable movements seen in other assets. This soft performance follows months of cooling demand, and it suggests that institutional conviction in Ethereum is fading.

Even the month-to-date figure trails behind expectations, coming in at $41.2 million, far below the institutional numbers of Bitcoin XRP, and even Chainlink.

XRP Pulls In Massive Institutional Demand

XRP ranked as the second-largest inflow recipient last week, drawing $245 million, more than six times what Ethereum received. This surge builds on strong year-to-date activity, lifting XRP’s total inflows for 2025 to over $3.1 billion, far above the $608 million recorded in 2024.

CoinShares’ report shows that XRP’s inflows are a sustained trend rather than a one-off spike. Inflows into XRP-linked products have jumped massively since the introduction of Spot XRP ETFs in the US. Interestingly, these ETFs have witnessed consistent days of inflows since their launch.

These figures indicate that institutions view XRP as a more attractive allocation than Ethereum at this stage of the market cycle. XRP’s strong accumulation coincides with improving sentiment across the derivatives market, where products linked to Bitcoin have also recovered.

Speaking of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency remained the dominant inflow magnet, with $352 million entering its investment products last week. However, the more notable story lies in the sequence of inflows just behind Bitcoin. Bitcoin continues to anchor portfolios, but capital that would have traditionally flowed into Ethereum is now finding its way into XRP, alongside other new institutional favorites such as Chainlink, which posted a record weekly inflow of $52.8 million, representing more than half of its year-to-date inflows.

Across the geographic breakdown, inflows from the US, Germany, and Canada contributed heavily to this realignment. The US received the most inflows of $483 million last week. Germany, Canada, and Switzerland-based funds came in behind with $96.9 million, $80.7 million, and $34.4 million, respectively.

