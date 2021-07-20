The EMOGI Team, IOST Foundation’s official partner has announced the launch of its new groundbreaking NFT Marketplace called Revival, according to a blog post on July 20 2021. The team says Revival NFT Marketplace is built to be a home for all artists and believes that no artist is too big or too small to showcase their amazing work to the world.

IOST Unfolds Its Game-Changer

While digital collectibles, popularly known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have exploded in popularity in recent months, oftentimes, the fees associated with NFT transactions make it almost impractical for most artists to tap into this innovative space.

In a bid to foster inclusivity to all artists, the Revival NFT Marketplace is built to solve the pain points in its NFT Sector. Empowered by the IOST’s innovative and leading technology, Revival NFT Marketplace is able to offer ultra-fast and practically fee-less transactions.

Designed with the artist in mind, deliberate efforts have been taken by the Revival Team to create a seamless user experience that does not require prior technical or blockchain expertise. Artists can focus on what they do best, create amazing art, and Revival will handle the rest including all the artists’ needs with its support from the 20-Million-US Dollar Medici Fund for artists.

Moreover, unlike other NFT marketplaces in which users can make a profit only by successfully selling an NFT at a higher price, Revival NFT Marketplace allows its users to earn rewards in LOL tokens and IOST simply by listing their NFTs for sale. This staking-like reward mechanism incentivizes more users to list NFTs, which in turn brings more NFTs onto the marketplace for everyone to share and trade.

Cross-Chain Bridge with Binance Smart Chain in The Pipeline

The Revival Roadmap was unveiled with gripping new features and wallet integration, market expansion and notably, cross-chain bridges with Binance Smart Chain and Huobi Smart Chain. To this end, one can confidently say that the Revival NFT marketplace is a force to be reckoned with.

IOST Continues to Flourish in 2021

It won’t be a stretch to say IOST experienced one of its best phases in terms of network and community growth during H1 2021. The numbers speak for themselves.

IOST’s Twitter followers skyrocketed from 193,720 followers in December 2020 to 247,498 in June 2021 while its Medium Blog subscribers increased from 6,392 to 7,143 in the same period.

The basic technology behind IOST supersedes 37 high-profile competitors, including EOS and Ethereum, per the latest ranking from the Center for Information and Industry Development (CCID) shows.

IOST’s growth was also fuelled by the progressive developments. Evidently, IOST has achieved a stable, steady, and zero-downtime mainnet that has hosted over 587 million transactions, a holistic DeFi ecosystem that accommodates more stablecoins such as HUSD, JPYA, and USDA, a successful cross-chain bridge with Polkadot, accelerating NFT offerings, critical collaborations with top global organizations such as Europe exchange Bitpanda, popular crypto app Crypto.com, global exchange Gate.io, the leading India exchange WazirX, global top staking platform (Moonstake.io), Blockchain Center of the University of Zurich in Switzerland, and many more.

In the latest highlight, the initial decentralized offering (IDO) on IOSTtarter, the first IDO launchpad developed by Donnie Finance and powered by the IOST blockchain is now live.