AscendEX, a global cryptocurrency platform, is excited to announce our newest listing: iTrust token (ITG), under the pair USDT/ITG on AUG 17 at 1 p.m. UTC. In celebration of the listing, AscendEX and the iTrust Finance team will jointly launch three limited-time promotional events providing participants a chance to share 50,000 USDT in ITG rewards!

iTrust Finance is a capital allocation solution for DeFi insurance projects. Entering into a blue ocean market, iTrust aims to improve the capacity of insurance protocols for different DeFi insurance projects and commit themselves to helping DAO users and users of various insurance protocols enter the market under better conditions. The platform also provides them with a variety of income strategies according to their risk appetite.

iTrust Finance operates as a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) focused on alleviating the existing pain points in the DeFi insurance sector. They focus on three factors to enhance efficiency and drive growth for DeFi insurance protocols: efficiency, returns, and simplicity.

iTrust Finance provides a win-win solution for all parties of the DAO and underlying insurance protocols. Being Managed Yield Aggregator for the DeFi insurance industry, they operate as a capital allocator, working with underlying insurance protocols to build essential “cover capacity.” iTrust Finance creates a mutually beneficial relationship between stakers and insurance protocols by maximizing rewards and growing cover capacity for all DAO participants in the wider DeFi community.

What differentiates iTrust from the competition is that, rather than providing individual cover, they are increasing the amount of available cover supply for other protocols to provide premiums, users to purchase premiums, and stakers to earn network rewards. At its core, iTrust enables more efficient and fluid issuance of insurance cover for the benefit of the entire ecosystem.

Overall, iTrust seeks to improve efficiency and usability in the DeFi insurance marketplace for individuals and insurance service providers by leveraging the staking of their native token, ITG.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 150 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.

AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage.

To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

