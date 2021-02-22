Press releases Join the Most Awaited ICO of the Year and Get your Ticket to the Crypto world

After 12 years of existence, it was about time for a crypto to be recognized as it deserves. Step by step, blockchain technology made its way to public institutions after it conquered vendors and business enthusiasts.

With all the issues that came with bank services, no wonder people are so hyped over the idea of crypto payments – which provide users with data and financial security.

Tokenization in particular got its spotlight due to all the solutions they offer in terms of fair payments, loans, and votes.

And to bring the crypto area one step forward, a dedicated team developed one of the most intriguing utility tokens that will forever change the way we see crypto – the STC token, available on its dedicated ICO since February 1st.

What is an STC token?

STC is the core utility token of the Student Coin blockchain project – that makes possible the creation of personalized tokens without strong technical knowledge.

Having an account on the platform allows you to create:

Personal tokens – unique assets tied to a single account;

Startup tokens – assets that help you take a step forward to your dreams;

Corporate tokens – unique assets dedicated to a single company;

DeFi tokens – assets that allow you to perform various bank activities without the intervention of third parties;

NFT Tokens – transferable tokens that make possible the switch between platforms.

All these tokens are valued based on the STC Token, and they can be used for exchanges, trades, even crowdfunds.

Why is the STC token special?

The thing that makes the STC token superior to other tokens is its focus on the most important people in the world’s economy – students.

They are the next generation of employees, which will mark the success of current and future companies. To give people the chance to better education, there’s a need to make university programs more accessible.

But it’s not that easy. Reducing tuition fees will lead to a lower budget to afford qualitative researchers, teachers, programs, international collaborations, and so on.

Until now, the solution was bank loans. However, with our unpredictable economy, people lost trust in bank services. And who can blame them?

Therefore, Student Coin’s team came with a solution that decentralizes student loans – crowdfunding with personal tokens.

How does it work?

The future student creates its personal token. This token is put on the Student Coin market. The STC holders purchase the tokens until the student receives the money needed for tuition. After the student graduates and finds a job, a part of his salary will be locked to pay the loan. The STC holders receive a cyclical profit payment for their involvement.

This project is sustained by over 500 top universities worldwide, including Harvard University, the University of Manchester, and the University of Copenhagen.

A simple way for students to get the funds they need to achieve their dreams. At least, that’s the main focus, but this process can also be done for visionary entrepreneurs.

And that’s not the only reason why Student Coin studs out. Holding STC tokens give users the chance to vote in the project’s development and even sign petitions if they’re needed. It’s an entire ecosystem created to give people what they need and raise the utility of cryptocurrencies.

How can you buy STC tokens?

To get your STC tokens as soon as possible, make sure you don’t miss the Student Coin Launchpad ICO, available until April 30th.

Although it started just 22 days ago, the team already raised $1,7 million worth of STC tokens and completed 24 phases.

Every phase finished till now had a hard cap of 100K USD, and the price increased by 0.0002 USD with every reloads.

Joining the ICO doesn’t just give you access to these tokens in advance, but it also gives you additional assets.

If you recommend the ICO to your friends and send them a unique referral link, you can earn 20% of ETH invested by every friend of yours, alongside 30% of their STC purchases.

Your friends also get an additional 5% of STC purchased.

And that’s what we call a fun activity!

Who is behind Student Coin?

Student coin is backed by a dedicated team of 44 people from 12 different countries, ready to expand crypto usability and create solutions for the world’s needs. Among them, you can find the former CTO of IBM for Europe, for example, or the president of the Harvard University Club of Poland.

By the end of 2021, the team plans to develop and implement STC Exchange, STC Terminal, and even an STC App, alongside listing the token on major crypto exchanges.

So, if their innovative ideas caught your attention, join the ICO and make sure to follow them on social media to be up to date with their features.

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.