Decentralized Finance (DeFi) industry is maturing over time with new innovations and new products hitting the markets. Newcomers are learning from the mistakes of old players by fine-tuning their applications with better security and new features. What still lacks is the accessibility to common man, non-crypto users. For them, managing different pools, swapping tokens etc. feels like rocket science. And maybe that’s the reason we see adoption not picking up the pace as it should. If that wasn’t enough complexity, there are multiple blockchains supporting the DeFi protocol.

This gap was identified by the upcoming DeFi project called Kesef Finance. Unlike its counterparts, Kesef isn’t just about swapping tokens, or staking and farming. Instead, it’s a complete financial system supporting cross-chain transactions, swapping tokens, trading, yield farming, fiat conversion, and a lot more. Here’s a complete list of Kesef products to understand the ecosystem.

Kesef Products Showcase

Kesef App

Kesef Mobile App is the central point of the entire ecosystem. Buying or selling KSF, swapping 3000+ tokens through Uniswap and another dex like Pancakeswap, managing Kesef cards, deposit and withdraw fiat, customer support, and a lot more.

Kesef has a mobile-first approach, which means users will need just one App on their mobile to dive into the entire DeFi industry. The app supports multiple yield farms hosted on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polkadot blockchain.

Kesef Card

One of the most innovative features of Kesef is that it will provide a 0 fee debit card – Virtual as well as physical. This allows users to spend their DeFi earnings in the real world, without needing to go through different layers of fiat conversion on different exchanges. Like a regular plastic card, this card also can be used to withdraw cash from ATM machines around the world, at no extra fees.

Kesef Farms

Farming is one of the most lucrative products of the DeFi industry and at Kesef, we have made it simpler with added excitement. For advanced users, they can farm on multiple pools on different DeFi products from the Kesef App. While for beginners, Kesef app’s advanced algorithm does the dirty work.

With auto farming, the app automatically routes your fund from one pool to another when it detects higher APY. The algorithms are designed in such a way that you always get the best deal when it comes to farming. Cross-chain compatibility plays a vital role here, as the algorithm tracks different farming pools on different blockchains, and routes you fund without any complexity at your end.

Kesef Token (KSF)

KSF is the native token of all Kesef products. It’s a governance token that gives rights to its holders in decision-making. On launch, users will be able to earn KSF through liquidity mining. Also, cross-chain compatibility will be achieved only through KSF token. In simple terms, KSF token will be the gateway to the entire DeFi industry using just one mobile application.

The initial stage referred to as “Fast Start” will last for 4 weeks, or precisely 864,000 blocks. Emissions in Phase 1 will start at 1694.82 KSF per day, and it will decrease by 2.5% daily until the reward is at 797.04 KSF per day. Around 28% of the total supply will be allotted to farmers to bootstrap liquidity.

There is a fee in place when entering a vault that can be up to 2% on deposit. However, there is no fee for withdrawing from the vaults, solely a deposit fee. The collected fees from the Vaults will be used to buy back and burn KSF Token. This buy-back is currently inactive, but it makes KSF a deflationary token once released.

KSF Token Economics

TOTAL SUPPLY : 25 MILLION

Liquidity Mining : 10 Million

Initial Supply – 15 Million

Private sale : 2 Million

Presale : 6 Million

Marketing Treasury : 1 Million

Team Tokens ( Locked for 3 months ) : 1 Million

Bug Bounties : 1 Million

Exchange Market Maker Tokens : 1 Million

Liquidity for DEX : 3 Million

More details

Closing note

Blockchain technology as a whole has evolved a lot in the last decade. Taking that evolution rate as the base, the DeFi industry has a lot of room to advance. Less complex and simpler products will drive the adoption that most of the industry is expecting. Lower transaction fees, faster transactions, cross-chain compatibility, ease of depositing and withdrawing fiat, ability to use crypto in the real world are the need of the hour. Kesef seems to be addressing just that right in time.



