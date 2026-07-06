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Kraken’s new API Partner Program is aimed at a less visible but important part of crypto markets: the platforms, brokers, and algorithmic trading desks that decide where order flow gets routed.

For more details, visit the official Kraken platform.

TL;DR

Kraken has launched an API Partner Program for integrated trading platforms.

The program includes lifetime revenue sharing tied to referred volume.

The move targets professional and algorithmic order flow rather than casual retail users.

Most exchange announcements focus on new tokens or flashy consumer products. API programs are different. They are about market plumbing. If Kraken can convince trading tools and professional platforms to integrate more deeply, it can compete for volume before a trader ever opens the exchange website.

Why Order Flow Matters

Liquidity is the core business of an exchange. Better liquidity attracts traders, and more traders improve liquidity. API partnerships help build that loop by embedding exchange access directly into the software professional users already rely on.

The revenue-share model is designed to make partners care about routing volume through Kraken. If a platform can earn from the flow it sends, the exchange becomes part of the platform’s business model rather than just another venue option.

A Quieter Institutional Push

This is not as headline-grabbing as a new derivatives product, but it may be more durable. Professional traders care about execution quality, uptime, fees, depth, and integration. Those are exactly the areas where API programs compete.

For Kraken, the program fits a broader push to strengthen its institutional position. The exchange is not just chasing users; it is trying to become a default liquidity layer inside other trading products.

This article is based on information from Kraken.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information from Kraken. at Kraken