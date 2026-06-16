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Kraken says it has launched CFTC-regulated U.S. perpetual futures for eligible traders, a move that could bring one of crypto’s most popular derivatives structures closer to the domestic regulatory perimeter.

TL;DR

Kraken announced CFTC-regulated U.S. perpetual futures for eligible clients.

The product is linked to regulated derivatives infrastructure rather than offshore-only venues.

Eligibility matters: this should not be framed as open access for every U.S. retail trader.

The launch is part of a broader push to bring crypto derivatives activity onshore.

Perpetual futures are central to crypto trading. They allow traders to take leveraged long or short exposure without an expiry date, with funding payments helping keep contract prices close to spot markets. The product has historically been more associated with offshore exchanges than U.S.-regulated venues, which is why Kraken’s announcement stands out.

The company’s official post frames the product as CFTC-regulated U.S. perps, available through regulated infrastructure for eligible traders. That last phrase matters. “Eligible” is doing real work here. U.S. derivatives access depends on rules, account status and product-specific requirements, so the launch should not be described as a free-for-all for every U.S. user.

Why onshore perps matter

Crypto traders already know perps. The bigger question is where those contracts trade and under what rules. If regulated U.S. venues can offer products that feel closer to offshore derivatives, some activity that previously moved outside the country could come back into a supervised framework.

That could matter for liquidity, compliance and institutional participation. Many larger traders want access to crypto derivatives, but they also need clearer regulatory footing. A domestic regulated product can make it easier for some firms to participate without relying on offshore structures that may not fit their mandates.

For Kraken, the launch also strengthens its position in the derivatives market. Spot trading alone is no longer enough for major exchanges. The most valuable users often want leverage, hedging tools and portfolio-level risk management.

The risk has not disappeared

Regulated does not mean low risk. Perpetual futures are leveraged products, and leverage can liquidate traders quickly in volatile markets. Funding rates can also change the cost of holding a position, especially during crowded long or short periods.

The regulatory wrapper may improve oversight, disclosures and market structure, but it does not change the basic nature of the product. Traders are still taking derivatives exposure, not buying and holding the underlying asset.

A signal for U.S. crypto market structure

The bigger story is that the U.S. crypto market is gradually becoming more sophisticated. Spot ETFs gave institutions a clean route into Bitcoin and Ethereum exposure. Regulated derivatives can give traders more ways to hedge and express views without moving offshore.

If products like Kraken’s gain traction, the line between crypto-native derivatives and traditional regulated futures markets may continue to blur. That could be positive for liquidity and market depth, but it also means U.S. regulators will be watching these products closely.

For now, Kraken’s launch is another sign that the most important crypto trading products are no longer staying outside the regulated U.S. conversation.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.