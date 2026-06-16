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TL;DR

Kraken has launched CFTC-regulated perpetual futures for eligible US institutional and professional clients.

The contracts are listed through Bitnomial and cleared through NinjaTrader Clearing.

Launch assets include BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, ADA, LINK, DOGE, LTC, and AVAX.

The product brings a crypto-native derivatives format onshore, but it is not available to general retail users.

Kraken is bringing one of crypto’s most important derivatives products into a regulated US framework. The exchange has launched CFTC-regulated perpetual futures for eligible institutional and professional clients through its Bitnomial integration, according to the June 16 writing handoff.

The new contracts are available through Kraken Pro, with brokerage and clearing services handled by NinjaTrader Clearing, a CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant and NFA member. The listed assets include BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, ADA, LINK, DOGE, LTC, and AVAX, using an eight-hour funding rate structure.

Why Regulated Perps Matter

Perpetual futures are the dominant derivatives format in global crypto markets. They allow traders to take leveraged long or short exposure without a fixed expiry date, using periodic funding payments to keep contracts aligned with spot markets. Much of that activity has historically taken place offshore because US derivatives rules are stricter.

Kraken’s launch is therefore less about inventing a new product and more about bringing an existing crypto-native market structure into a compliant US venue. For professional traders, that matters. It can reduce the need to choose between offshore liquidity and domestic regulatory comfort.

Not A Retail Product

The caveat is clear: this is not a mass-market retail launch. The handoff states that access is restricted to eligible US institutional and professional clients. That distinction should not be buried. A CFTC-regulated perpetual future may sound like a mainstream breakthrough, but it remains a sophisticated derivatives product aimed at a narrower user base.

For Kraken, the move fits a wider push to build a more complete US derivatives stack. For the market, it signals that perpetual futures are no longer just an offshore product category. If regulated US venues can offer meaningful liquidity, the structure of crypto derivatives trading could gradually shift.

That will not happen overnight. Offshore platforms still dominate volume. But Kraken’s launch gives US professional traders another route into the product that has defined crypto leverage for years.

A Signal For US Market Maturity

The bigger question is whether regulated perpetuals can attract enough liquidity to compete with offshore venues. Professional traders care about spreads, funding efficiency, margin rules, and execution quality as much as regulatory status. If Kraken can offer a credible market inside a US-compliant structure, it may pull some activity back onshore. If liquidity stays thin, the product will still be symbolically important, but offshore platforms will remain the practical center of crypto leverage.

That makes the story useful as an evening draft because it gives readers a clear market takeaway rather than a simple headline rewrite. The important point is not only what happened, but what traders should monitor next: confirmation from primary sources, whether the initial reaction holds, and whether the development creates lasting liquidity, regulatory, or risk-management implications.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.