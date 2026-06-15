Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Kraken is preparing to bring perpetual futures to eligible US professional traders through a regulated domestic structure, marking a notable move for one of crypto’s most important derivatives products.

The exchange announced that it plans to launch CFTC-regulated perpetual futures in the United States through Bitnomial, the derivatives exchange it acquired. The products are expected to be integrated into Kraken Pro alongside spot, margin, and CME-listed futures access.

TL;DR

Kraken plans to launch CFTC-regulated perpetual futures for eligible US professional traders.

The products will be offered through Bitnomial.

The contracts are expected to feature continuous pricing, no expiry, and regular funding.

The launch could give US traders a regulated domestic route to a product that dominates offshore crypto volume.

Why US Perpetual Futures Matter

Perpetual futures are one of the biggest products in global crypto trading. They allow traders to take long or short exposure without an expiry date, using funding payments to keep the contract price close to the underlying spot market.

Outside the US, perpetuals are a major part of crypto market structure. They drive leverage, liquidity, volatility, and price discovery across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins. For many active traders, perps are not a side product. They are the main market.

The US has been different. Regulatory constraints have made it harder for domestic platforms to offer perpetual-style products in the same way offshore exchanges do. As a result, US professional and institutional traders have had fewer regulated options if they wanted access to that structure.

Kraken’s planned launch is designed to address that gap through a CFTC-regulated venue.

Kraken Uses Bitnomial For Regulated Structure

Kraken said the contracts will be listed through Bitnomial, giving the product a regulated derivatives framework in the US. The exchange described the offering as featuring continuous pricing, no expiration, and an eight-hour funding rate.

That design is familiar to crypto-native traders, but the regulatory wrapper is the important part. If the product launches as planned, eligible US professional traders would be able to access perpetual futures without relying on offshore venues or less transparent alternatives.

Kraken also plans to integrate the contracts into Kraken Pro. That matters because traders increasingly want unified interfaces where they can manage spot, margin, futures, and derivatives exposure without constantly moving funds between platforms.

For Kraken, the move strengthens its position in the US derivatives race. For traders, it could offer a more compliant route into a product that has already become central to global crypto liquidity.

What Traders Should Watch

The main details to watch now are eligibility, contract design, supported assets, margin terms, and liquidity at launch.

Access will not be for every retail trader. Kraken has framed the product around eligible US professional traders, so the practical market impact depends on how broad that user base is and how quickly liquidity develops.

Liquidity is especially important. A regulated product can be structurally attractive, but traders will only use it heavily if spreads are tight, funding behaves predictably, and execution quality is strong.

The other question is whether this opens the door for more regulated perpetual products in the US. If Kraken’s rollout gains traction, competitors may look for similar routes through regulated derivatives venues.

For now, the bigger message is clear: perpetual futures are moving closer to regulated US market infrastructure. That does not make them lower-risk products, but it does change where professional traders may be able to access them.

Originally published by Kraken Blog at Kraken Blog