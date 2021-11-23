INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 23, 2021 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list DOXXED token on November 24, 2021. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DOX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 22:00 (UTC+8) on November 24, 2021.

Decentralization has been one of the most iconic features of crypto since its birth, but the monopolies do exist in this filed because of some major players that own most of the market. DOXXED (DOX) is here to break up monopolies and create a safe place for the crypto. The DOX token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 (UTC+8) on November 24, 2021, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing DOXXED

DOXXED aims to revolutionize the crypto world by launching multiple projects with Unique Selling Propositions (USP) under one Ecosystem. It is here to break up monopolies and create a safe place for the crypto community, where investors can browse through multiple community projects with real world use case. Its in-House Dev team is experienced in developing DAPPS, Web3 applications and writing smart contracts. This makes DOXXED effective, efficient and the team can venture into new projects and take advantage of the ever-evolving crypto space with ease.

Each project under The DOXXED Ecosystem is carefully planned to give it ever-growing hype, investors, users & revenue. To build a strong community and userbase for upcoming projects DOXXED has launched DOXPAD. Under DOXPAD it will only launch projects with DOXXED teams and real world use case. For DOXPAD it will be frequently collaborating with global celebrities, influencers and other community projects with its teams, giving it more exposure and investors.

Upcoming projects of DOXXED like doxSocial, doxCasino and doxNFT will be open to all, irrespective of their interest in crypto, giving it more users and revenue. In addition, a community voted project will be launched every quarter under The DOXXED Ecosystem, community can also vote on what to do with the revenue generated throughout the DOXXED ecosystem i.e. BuyBacks or BNB Reflections to Holders.

Tokenomics of DOXXED

“DOX” will be used as the only currency throughout the ecosystem, thereby constantly increasing the demand. The total supply of DOXXED is 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000), 13.85% of it has already been burned, 5% of it was for marketing, 30.15% was provided for presales, 21% is for PanCakeSwap, 10% is for double-up campaign, and the rest 8% went to two dev wallets which have been locked.

DOXXED taxes 10% on each transaction, 2% of it is for reflections which is redistributed to its holders for their rewards, 3% is provided for auto LP, and the rest 5% is provided for marketing and development. The DOX token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 (UTC+8) on November 24, 2021, investors who are interested in DOXXED investment can easily buy and sell DOX token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of DOXXED on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about DOX Token:

Official Website: https://www.doxxed.org

Twitter: https://twitter.com/doxxedofficial

Telegram: https://t.me/doxxedofficial

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users in more than 210 countries around the world.

Visit us on social media:

l Facebook

l Twitter

l LinkedIn

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info