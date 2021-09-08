The Blockchain Dubai 2021 event held on September 6-7, 2021, Dubai (UAE). LBank Global CEO Allen have been invited to have the speech in the event. He shared about the pace of globalization of LBank. LBank (www.lbank.info) is a global cryptocurrency trading platform. LBank provides safe, professional, convenient cryptocurrency exchange services to trade bitcoin, eth, doge, ltc, etc., and derivatives services, grid strategy, defi mining, nft for global users. Its users are contributed by more than 50 countries around the world.



This summit is a leading gathering of senior decision-makers discussing the impact of blockchain and associated technologies on financial services. The show brings together a carefully curated agenda of the industry’s leading voices to discuss and accelerate the development of blockchain technologies in banking and finance institutions. Learn, develop and connect at the Blockchain Summit 2021.