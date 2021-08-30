LBank officially launched a blockchain organization named “LBank Blockchain Port-Harcourt” in Port-Harcourt, Nigeria on August 29th . LBPH (LBank Blockchain Port-Harcourt) aims to bring more opportunities and blockchain knowledge to people in Africa.

The event started at exactly 11. am that hosted over 200+ enthusiastic attendees. The Global LBank CEO Allen also took out time to give a congratulatory message and shared some awesome plans for Nigeria and Africa as a whole nearest future. The event covered a brief lecture by a crypto mentor best known as Sir Godizcrock on the topic “Opportunities in the crypto space and why LBank is the best choice for crypto exchange”.

LBPH took the initiative to give back to the community and gave a sum of two hundred thousand Naira to the needing community. Also, there were a lot of consolation prizes won by its attendees which range from cash prizes to swags.

President of LBPH, Anointing Aha (right) and Co-President, Akachukuw Favour (mid)

As an organization, LBPH has become a frontier for the growth of blockchain technology in Nigeria and Africa as a continent. More events, lectures, tutorial, visitation and others will be done by the organization to help facilitate its aim and objective.

If you are interested in joining it or being a partner of this organization you can send your proposal to the email below:

pioneer@lbank.info

or lbankblockchainph@gmail.com

Image: LBPH Family