NFTs have emerged as one of the novel concepts that has captured the interest of mainstream media in recent months. The ability of creators to create their NFTs and sell it on various marketplaces has attracted many artists, brands, and celebrities.

This drive has seen the NFT market increase in value as one of the fastest-growing sectors in the blockchain industry. The immutable and non-fungible qualities of NFTs have paved the way for a new era of digitization.

Legends is looking to be at the forefront of this movement by providing an extensive NFT ecosystem for everyone while celebrating crypto with digital art in unique ways.

Premium NFTs on the Binance Smart Chain

LEGENDS is a unique NFT protocol that seeks to expand the existing ecosystem by providing high-quality digital collectibles for users. These NFT collectibles feature various exclusive and unique artwork in themed collections that capture legendary characters, celebrities, icons, and more.

The NFT platform is built on the popular Binance Smart Chain network. The network offers an ecosystem that allows for scalability, and LEGENDS token holders can accumulate points to redeem the NFTs at very low transaction fees.

“WE ARE LEGENDS” has become a common quote between members of Legends Telegram community. Since it is a community-driven project, users can celebrate crypto meanwhile being able to get high-quality digital art that can be sold or auctioned on any Binance Smart Chain supported NFT marketplace.

All NFTs are minted by the Legends brand. The NFT platform has all sort of artists and collaborators that work anonymously to ensure unique NFT creations. In addition all creations are signed and minted by Legends.

Legends have also minted several high quality, future-proof resolution artwork that is focused on 3D animation. Most of the minted artwork has original soundtracks, with several artists collaborating to foster the development of the Legends platform.

There have also been several partnerships agreed to foster the growth of the Legends ecosystem. The highest-profile partnership is with adult-themed NFT platform CumRocket.

CumRocket is one of the fastest-growing NFT protocols and recently caught the attention of billionaire crypto celebrity Elon Musk. As part of the partnership Legends will be minting premium NFTs exclusively for CumRocket.

In addition, Legends will be releasing a series of NFT collections called Dimensions. Dimensions is a Premium series of exclusive 8k resolution 3D animated NFTs that contain original soundtracks that can be listened to by holders.

Ecosystem powered by unique token

Its native BEP20 token LEGENDS powers the Legends NFT ecosystem. LEGENDS is a deflationary token that is designed to provide value for holders.

Community members can use LEGENDS to accumulate points to redeem exclusive NFTs. The token can also be speculated on and traded on the popular DEX platform PancakeSwap.

Legends is planning to launch an exclusive marketplace that will allow anyone to buy, sell or swap NFTs. This marketplace will be powered by the LEGENDS token, which is the utility token for the marketplace.

In addition, Legends is building a cross-chain bridge that will allow NFT owners to transfer their collections across different blockchains. Once the NFT bridge is launched, Legend holders will be able to transfer collectibles from BSC to the Ethereum network.

These developments are part of the roadmap designed to provide real use cases and applications for the LEGENDS token. To learn more about Legends visit the website https://legendscollectibles.io/ and telegram group https://t.me/legendscollectables.