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Lido’s institutional staking push is gaining another piece of infrastructure, with professional node operator Luganodes integrating with Lido V3 to launch Ethereum staking vaults built around the protocol’s new stVaults primitive.

According to Lido, the integration is designed for institutions that want more control over validator exposure, risk settings, fee structures, and operational requirements while still staying connected to the broader stETH ecosystem.

TL;DR

Luganodes has integrated with Lido V3.

The setup uses Lido’s new stVaults primitive.

The product is aimed at institutional Ethereum staking users.

The goal is to provide more flexible validator control while preserving stETH liquidity benefits.

Lido V3 Moves Toward Modular Staking

Lido became one of Ethereum’s most important staking protocols by giving users a liquid staking token, stETH, in return for staked ETH. That structure helped solve one of staking’s biggest issues: locked capital.

Lido V3 is trying to expand that model with more modular infrastructure. The stVaults primitive is designed to give different users more customized staking configurations rather than forcing everyone into the same broad pool.

That matters for institutions. Asset managers, ETP issuers, corporate treasuries, and large allocators often have requirements that normal retail staking products do not address. They may need specific node operators, fee arrangements, validator policies, reporting structures, or compliance frameworks.

Luganodes’ integration is aimed at that part of the market.

Why Institutional Staking Needs Different Tools

Ethereum staking is no longer just a crypto-native yield product. It is becoming part of institutional portfolio construction, custody planning, and fund design.

But institutions usually need more than a headline staking yield. They need to understand validator performance, slashing exposure, operational risk, counterparty structure, and how liquidity is handled.

A modular vault design can help address those concerns. Instead of using a generic staking setup, an institution may be able to select or configure a vault that better fits its risk and operational needs.

At the same time, staying connected to stETH liquidity can be valuable. Liquid staking tokens allow users to maintain some flexibility rather than simply locking ETH away in a validator system with limited movement.

That combination — tailored staking plus liquid staking access — is the core appeal of Lido V3’s institutional direction.

What It Means For Ethereum

Ethereum’s staking ecosystem is maturing. The early phase was about getting ETH holders comfortable with staking at all. The next phase is about building products that can support larger, more regulated, and more operationally complex users.

That does not remove risk. Liquid staking still carries smart contract, validator, liquidity, and governance risks. Institutional wrappers do not make those risks disappear.

But the direction is important. If Ethereum is going to remain the main settlement layer for DeFi, tokenized assets, and institutional crypto infrastructure, staking has to support more than simple retail deposits.

Lido’s Luganodes integration suggests the market is moving toward that more specialized model.

For ETH holders, the story is not just about one new staking vault. It is about Ethereum staking becoming more segmented, more configurable, and more closely aligned with institutional capital.