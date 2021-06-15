The Liquidifty platform launched its app in mainnet – app.liquidifty.io – on May 20 and rapidly gains momentum by uniting talented artists and collectors within its comprehensive system and approach to the distribution of NFT artworks.

The Liquidifty team is running several airdrops and giveaways with such valuable prizes as NFT Works by Fvckrender and XCOPY, $100k for NFT Artists and more other ones. All the announcements are on their Twitter – twitter.com/liquidifty

The NFT market is exploding and growing with incredible speed due to big players coming in. Liquidifty is one of the projects that has a big growth potential and also the conditions for a great start. Liquidifty will provide different tools for NFT collectors. Every user will be able to use cross-chain NFT oracles, take out loans using NFTs as collateral, earn with NFT vaults, trade tokens on a convenient cross-chain marketplace or join the multi-ownership feature. Liquidifty aims to be the most user-friendly, cross-chain NFT marketplace for everyone, integrating Flow, Binance Chain, Polkadot and Ethereum.

Liquidifty has been supported by BSCPAD, Aubit, Master Ventures, Legion Ventures, AU21, Onega, Regain Ventures, Tritium Ventures, Seeder.fund, DaSheng Capital, GFC, Fermion Capital, Panda Capital, WEBV ENGINE LTD, Zong Lian LTD, Reimann Ventures, Point 3 Ventures, Theabood Capital, HappyBlock, Hoo.com, HULK VENTURE CAPITAL, QIQI Venture, 7 Star Capital, Avalon wealth fund, LT Capital

The launch date of the native $LQT token has been set for June 15 with the IDO scheduled to be held on such platforms as BSCPAD, PAID, A2DAO and Trustpad.

Among the $LQT functions will be its usability for buying NFTs, receiving discounts and exclusive drops. The team aims to constantly improve the deflationary mechanisms for using the token and motivate the users to hold and burn their $LQT tokens. Also, the token will be implemented as a payment currency inside the ecosystem in the near future, and holding the $LQT tokens will allow its holders to receive discounts on the purchases of NFTs.

$LQT token holders will also become part of Liquidifty’s community-based platform moderation and will be helping curate the content marketed on the platform. The community can vote on which artwork belongs to its weekly pick, giving them an added boost in the reach that they need.

In order to participate in IDO users need to join one of platforms:

BscPad:

Staking Eligibility Deadline: Tuesday June 15th , 5 AM UTC

Allocation Round: Tuesday June 15th, 8 AM UTC

FCFS Round: Tuesday June 15th, 1 PM UTC

TrustPad:

Staking Closes: 14:00 UTC

IDO Start: 16:00 UTC

Paid Network:

IDO Start: 11 am UTC

A2DAO whitelist is already closed

$LQT will be listed on Pancakeswap on June, 15 at 06:00 PM UTC.

