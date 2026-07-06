Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

MakerDAO’s Endgame roadmap is moving from theory into rollout planning, with a new forum timeline laying out the next phase of its brand transition and stablecoin structure.

For more details, visit the official Forum platform.

TL;DR

MakerDAO has outlined a schedule for its Endgame brand relaunch and stablecoin rollout.

The roadmap includes changes tied to MKR, DAI, and new governance/stablecoin identities.

The transition could reshape one of DeFi’s oldest and most important stablecoin systems.

Maker is not a new DeFi experiment trying to find attention. It is one of the sector’s core monetary systems. That is why its Endgame transition matters: changing the identity and mechanics around DAI is not cosmetic for long-time DeFi users.

Why Endgame Is Controversial

The Maker community has spent years debating how to scale governance, manage real-world asset exposure, and make the protocol easier to understand. Endgame is the answer its leadership has pushed forward, but it also asks users to accept a lot of change at once.

Token conversions, brand relaunches, and new stablecoin structures all create opportunities and confusion. DeFi users like composability and clarity. If the transition feels too complex, adoption could suffer even if the underlying strategy is sound.

DAI’s Legacy Is The Stakes

DAI became important because it offered a decentralized alternative to fully centralized dollar tokens. Over time, its collateral mix and governance structure became more complicated. Endgame is partly an attempt to make that system more scalable while keeping Maker relevant in a stablecoin market dominated by giants such as USDT and USDC.

The timeline gives the market something concrete to watch. MakerDAO is no longer just talking about its next era. It is preparing to ship it, and DeFi will find out whether users follow.

This report is based on the MakerDAO governance forum.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.