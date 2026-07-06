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Marathon Digital’s latest production update shows self-mining hash rate rising to 31.5 EH/s, underscoring how aggressive the largest public miners remain after the halving.

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TL;DR

Marathon reported a self-mining hash rate of 31.5 EH/s.

The update points to continued ASIC fleet expansion after the Bitcoin halving.

Large miners are leaning on scale as margins become harder to defend.

The post-halving mining market is not gentle. Block rewards are lower, energy costs still matter, and less efficient operators are under pressure. Marathon’s response is scale: more machines, more hash rate, and a stronger attempt to defend production share.

Scale Becomes The Miner’s Shield

Hash rate growth is not just a vanity metric. For a public miner, it affects production potential, investor confidence, and the ability to survive periods when Bitcoin prices move sideways or electricity costs rise. The firms with the deepest balance sheets can keep upgrading while weaker miners fall behind.

Marathon’s 31.5 EH/s figure therefore says something about the consolidation phase in mining. The sector is becoming more industrial, more capital-intensive, and less forgiving of small mistakes.

Treasury Strategy Still Matters

Mining updates are also treasury updates. Public miners do not only produce BTC; they decide whether to hold it, sell it, or use it to manage operations. Those decisions can matter to shareholders almost as much as raw production.

For Bitcoinist readers, the key takeaway is that Marathon is still playing the scale game hard. The halving did not stop expansion. It made expansion more important for miners that want to stay near the front of the pack.

This article is based on Marathon Digital’s June production update.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information from Ir. at Ir