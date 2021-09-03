Mark Cuban’s NBA team has announced a store scheme that will reward customers for making payments using cryptos like Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

The Dallas Mavs shop has started running a cashback promotion for users to incentivize payments through cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

The website offer page reads:

Free $25 e-gift card for purchases made with eligible cryptocurrency on DallasMavs.Shop! Must spend minimum of $150 (before tax and shipping.) Only one e-gift card per transaction. E-gift card will be emailed 5-7 business days after order is placed and expires 12/31/21.

The Mark Cuban-owned NBA team started accepting Bitcoin on its fan store back in 2019. While customers could pay using Dogecoin starting this March.

The Dallas Mavericks’ store uses Bitpay for processing payments in crypto. A list of eligible tokens includes BTC, ETH, DOGE, BCH, BUSD, USDC, GUSD, and PAX.

Mark Cuban is a known supporter for Dogecoin, and thus its recent addition to the store isn’t surprising. Also, apparently the Dallas Mavericks hodl DOGE as the billionaire explains:

FYI, the Mavs sales in dogecoin have increased 550pct over the past month. We have now sold more than 122k Doge in merchandise. We will never sell 1 single Doge ever. So keep buying Dallasmavs.shop.

The crypto influencer has said in the past that Dogecoin has some days where it moves more sales than Bitcoin or Ethereum did in an entire year.

“The point about DOGE that people miss is that DOGE’s imperfections and simplicity are it’s greatest strengths,” says Cuban in a tweet. “You can only use it to do 2 things: Spend It or HODL It. Both are easy to understand. And it’s cheap to buy. Which makes it a community anyone can join and enjoy.”

DOGE Price

At the time of writing, Dogecoin’s price floats around $k, up % in the last five days. Over the last month, the coin has gained % in value.

Here is a chart showing the trend in the price of the coin over the last three months:

DOGE seems to be down a little | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView

Over the past few days, Dogecoin saw strong upwards movement, but the coin has come back down a little today, breaking the sharp trend up.

Bitcoin and Ethereum also saw very strong spikes in their prices in the last few days as the coins approached retests of crucial price ranges in $50k (for BTC) and $4k (for ETH).

