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Rep. Thomas Massie’s push to abolish the Federal Reserve is drawing renewed attention in Bitcoin circles because of his explicit reference to The Bitcoin Standard, a book that has long shaped hard-money arguments inside the crypto community.

TL;DR

Massie introduced H.R. 1846 in March 2025, so this is not a brand-new bill today.

The renewed crypto angle comes from his stated influence from The Bitcoin Standard.

The bill has low near-term odds of becoming law, but it is culturally relevant for Bitcoin supporters.

The story should be framed as political/monetary debate, not as immediate policy change.

The official release from Massie’s office describes the Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act, legislation aimed at eliminating the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the Federal Reserve banks. For Bitcoin readers, the most interesting part is not only the policy proposal itself. It is the way Massie connects the idea to the broader hard-money critique that has been central to Bitcoin since its earliest days.

That makes the story traffic-worthy, but it also needs careful framing. The bill was introduced in March 2025. It should not be presented as newly introduced today. The current angle is renewed attention and Bitcoin community relevance, not a fresh legislative filing.

Why Bitcoiners care

Bitcoin’s original appeal was built partly around distrust of central bank money. The network’s fixed supply, predictable issuance and lack of a central monetary authority made it attractive to people who believed fiat systems were too vulnerable to inflation, political pressure and credit expansion.

The Bitcoin Standard became one of the best-known books in that world because it framed Bitcoin through monetary history and Austrian economics. Whether readers agree with every argument or not, the book helped turn Bitcoin from a technical experiment into a broader monetary idea for many supporters.

So when a U.S. lawmaker cites that intellectual tradition while pushing a bill against the Fed, it naturally gets attention from Bitcoin advocates. It gives a political expression to views that have circulated in crypto for years.

Symbolic does not mean irrelevant

The realistic odds of abolishing the Federal Reserve in the near term are extremely low. The Fed is deeply embedded in U.S. financial markets, banking supervision, payment systems and monetary policy. Any serious attempt to dismantle it would face enormous political and institutional resistance.

But symbolic bills can still matter. They shape debate, give supporters a rallying point and force mainstream audiences to engage with ideas that might otherwise stay outside Congress. For Bitcoin, the symbolism is clear: a sitting lawmaker is connecting anti-Fed politics with a Bitcoin-adjacent monetary critique.

The market angle

This bill is not going to move Bitcoin price in a direct, mechanical way. Traders should not treat it like an ETF approval or central bank rate decision. The relevance is narrative. Bitcoin continues to benefit from moments that reinforce its identity as an alternative monetary system.

That identity becomes especially visible when inflation, debt, central bank policy or currency debasement enters the political conversation. Massie’s bill sits directly in that lane.

The sensible takeaway is simple: this is not immediate policy change, but it is another sign that Bitcoin’s monetary ideas have moved well beyond niche forums and into formal political debate.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

Originally Source: Office of Representative Thomas Massie