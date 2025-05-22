Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

DUBAI, 16 May 2025 — As the token economy matures, users are demanding more than hype — they want real utility, sustainable models, and long-term value. That’s exactly what MultiBank Group is aiming to deliver with the upcoming launch of $MBG, a utility token built on Ethereum and backed by one of the most regulated financial groups in the world.

With its Token Generation Event (TGE) scheduled for June 2025, $MBG is entering the market with a full suite of functional utility from day one, setting itself apart from tokens that rely solely on speculative demand. At its core, $MBG combines three foundational pillars: a deflationary burn model, staking rewards (APYs), and a fee rebate mechanism designed to reward active users across the MultiBank ecosystem.

The Group has committed to a powerful buyback and burn strategy, pledging to remove $58.2 million worth of MBG from circulation in the first year — representing 10.5% of the token’s total supply. Over time, this commitment scales aggressively, with projections to burn up to 50% of the total supply over four years, funded through ecosystem revenue and exchange activity. This deflationary pressure is designed to support long-term price stability and reward early holders.

Beyond scarcity, $MBG offers real earning potential. Users who stake the token will be eligible for competitive APYs, with flexible terms designed to suit both long-term holders and active traders. Staking will be available directly on MultiBank.io, the Group’s regulated crypto platform, which also features spot trading, derivatives with up to 125x leverage, and fiat on/off-ramp services in AED, EUR, and USD.

For active traders, $MBG functions as a fee-paying token, where users can pay platform fees using MBG and receive rebates and cashback based on their usage. The more they trade, the more they save — and the more utility the token accrues across the ecosystem. These incentives are further enhanced by loyalty tiers, allowing users to unlock deeper rewards the longer they hold.

“From day one, MBG will offer real reasons to hold, use, and earn,” said Zak Taher, CEO of MultiBank.io. “This is not a speculative token — it’s a bridge between retail, institutional finance, and crypto utility, all governed by real-world performance.”

$MBG is the connective tissue across MultiBank FX (retail trading), MEX Exchange (institutional ECN), and MultiBank.io (crypto), allowing it to operate across one of the most comprehensive financial infrastructures in Web3. Backed by 17+ regulatory licenses, $35B in average daily trading volume, and a combined Group valuation of $29 billion, the launch of $MBG signals a new era for regulated, utility-first digital assets.

For more details or to join the waitlist, visit: https://token.multibankgroup.com