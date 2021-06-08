MDEX is the world’s leading DEX exchange. MDEX uses P2P network to connect buyers and sellers together directly, and guarantees the best price for orders with 0 transaction fee, the lowest slippage on market and fastest transaction time. A trading platform with the lowest slippage and a fee of 0.30% of the transaction volume. With MDEX, your crypto trading just gets better!

Negative Transaction Fees and Dual Mining

There are occurrences where exchanges made on MDEX barely cost anything, at times coming about in even negative charges, since clients are given awards for exchanging and mining, successfully counterbalancing the expenses of transactions.

Gas fees: Of the 0.3% exchange expense charged, 0.3% is utilized to refuel the MDX biological system (0.1% to advance the improvement of natural activities, 0.14% to compensate mining clients, and 0.06% to MDX repurchase and annihilate). The award surpasses 35 million USDT, and in excess of 22 million USDT has been repurchased.

The report: Ongoing reports say that MDEX has effectively passed out as much as $280 million in exchange mining rewards and $200 million in liquidity mining forces.

For BTC: For trading BTC, utilising MDEX can prove to be only extra beneficial with not just negligible transaction fees, but also helping users earn more given the dual mining algorithm.

Let’s let the slippage slip

Understanding slippage: A trader encounters a loss called slippage, which is the contrast between the expected cost of exchange and the cost at which the exchange is executed. Slippage can result from two occasions: An adjustment of the bid/ask spread in the middle of the time an exchange is set and the exchange is fulfilled and/or lacking request book profundity to help enormous market orders.

Low slippage in MDEX: Our low transaction fees of 0.1 USD per trade implies that 1 USDT of HT can uphold almost 1,000 trade exchanges. With this, we see low slippage, great profundity and high APY for exchange and liquidity mining. Additionally, with dual mining of BTC holder on MDEX, the MDX stage tokens mined can sponsor the taking care of charge and there is space for appreciation, which is another advantage.

A win-win: For every BTC trader are two types of slippages: positive and negative. In the event that the real executed cost is lower than the normal cost for a purchase request, it is viewed as sure slippage since it gives merchants a preferable rate above what they initially expected. If the genuine executed cost is higher than the normal cost for a purchase request, it is viewed as bad slippage since it gives brokers a less great rate than they initially attempted to execute. The inverse is valid for sell orders.

More or less, there are three winning variables: the “double mining” issuance instrument of liquidity and exchange mining; the worth of the MDX tokens through our component of repurchasing, obliteration and fulfilling (liquidity suppliers); and local area administration, concerning any significant dynamic locally.

With high liquidity in the pool and low slippage, it gives MDEX clients a well-sought trade with an enriching experience.

