The cryptocurrency market is currently going bollocks on meme coins. These coins currently can make a crypto investor go from zero to one hundred.

The OG coins like PEPE and Dogecoin (DOGE) have long been in the meme coin game, ruling as contenders and giving profits to various investors. However, a new key player racking up points in the market has arrived- BEFE coin . This coin promises enormous profits for investors and has been delivered since its launch.

Let’s discover more about these meme coin projects

PEPE Coin: The Frog Meme That Started It All

The PEPE project is a meme coin launched on the Ethereum blockchain.

The Pepe project seeks to leverage the popularity of other meme coins such as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. One of its stand-out features is its ability to institute a no-tax policy and be upfront about its utility lack. This can keep the project pure and simple as a meme coin. Like BEFE , the Pepe Project can secure coin circulation by inputting a burning mechanism where a particular portion of the coin is wholly burned up regularly.

DogeCoin: Spreading Joy and Wealth

The DOGE coin is regarded as the people’s cryptocurrency. It’s an open-source, peer-to-peer digital currency that leverages blockchain technology. It was launched as a movement that makes users smile. This meme project was named after the Doge meme and is considered the first meme coin.

Launched in December 2013, the coin was created when investors wanted to experiment with crypto assets. There are analyses and predictions that the BEFE coin would follow in its footsteps as the next best meme coin.

BEFE: The People’s Meme Coin

BEFE is a rising meme coin with a 100 billion dollar supply in circulation. The project is mainly built on community. What makes this project stand out is that it was launched with no presale and taxes. This earned BEFE the name “the people’s memecoin”. This coin was created as an excellent alternative for other meme coins such as PEPE, WIF, etc. With its remarkable utility, BEFE partnered with the Bitgert exchange. Now, Bitgert users can stake their coins and earn BEFE coins as rewards.

With a community of over 50,000 members, BEFE has garnered traction and adoption all over social media. The goal behind BEFE is to build an engaged community around the coin.

With all the stats and analysis in the Dogecoin and Pepe coins, the BEFE project is rising to rank in the OG coins. BEFE presents an opportunity to diversify one’s portfolio, which could make investors big in the crypto market.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.