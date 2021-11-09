A tokenized Mercedes, Ferrari or Panerai? Car rental rewards for holding an NFT? It becomes possible with Rollapp.

Rollapp platform, CurioDAO’s dapp, a marketplace that allows users to mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing physical assets, launched on Ethereum blockchain in July at the ETH Paris 2021 from the Eiffel Tower announces the start of Mercedes AMG NFT staking.

What is an NFT?

NFT stands for a non-fungible token, which is a fancy way of saying that it’s a unique token that can not be duplicated and is special in some way. Most of the NFTs you probably know about are simply digital art NFTs. Rollapp has a digital art collection minted in 2018, Curio Founders’ Edition NFT. Owning NFTs from this collection gives users bonuses such as priority and discounts for buying the following physical assets and access to exclusive supercars events.

Real-World Asset NFTs – Bridging the Virtual Economy and the Physical World

NFTs could be so much more than just digital art. Non-fungible token (NFT) is a form of token that provides the ability to tokenize assets online through a certificate of ownership. For many industries, such as collectibles, NFTs have the potential to eliminate these risks of reproduction, lack of transparency and illiquidity and enable buyers and sellers to securely buy, sell and invest in real assets in the phygital world.

In the case of Rollapp, its tokenized assets are being sold in the form of NFTs. You can now buy collectible shoes with crypto and hold an NFT as an investment, trade it by reselling it after on another marketplace or simply redeem it and get an asset delivered to your address.

How can NFTs be used to earn additional rewards?

What if you wanted to make additional revenue by renting your car out? You would probably pass it on to a company, which handles all the operations and gives you a percentage of rental income. Suppose you don’t have the capital to purchase the car, but the idea appeals to you. How about purchasing NFTs that represent the car? In that case, you do not need to have the total amount to buy a vehicle, as you can invest (not finance advice) a small sum in NFTs. RollApp’s solution involves tokenizing a car and issuing shares in the form of NFTs, where each holder of an NFT receives rewards from rental income based on the number of shares held by an individual.

Mercedes NFT Staking Launch

Mercedes AMG, a car presented as an ERC-1155 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has been successfully tokenized and sold on rollapp.store. Starting November 8, all NFT holders can stake their NFTs and receive staking rewards. This tokenized asset was introduced as the world’s first DAO Car, an exclusive rental car presented by CurioDAO. The Mercedes AMG GTS, now owned by the CurioDAO community, will be rented out at the beginning of 2022. Anyone will be able to rent and drive it by paying with the Curio Governance Token. The car rental rewards will be paid out to all Mercedes AMG NFT holders. Until that time, NFT holders can stake their NFTs and receive staking rewards.

About CurioDAO

CurioDAO is a decentralized launchpad that helps promising real-world assets achieve their full potential via tokenization by leveraging the investment power and buzz-making community potential. It is focused on decentralized governance and works together with Chainlink Oracles, which helps maintain the integrity of price feeds for various tokens on the network. The CurioDAO is handled by the Curio Protocol, which is governed using the CGT tokens. The Curio Governance Token is the heart of the ecosystem. The CurioDAO’s decentralized exchange capitaldex.exchange powered by SKALE allows any individual to buy, earn, farm and stake the token. Additionally, it can be used to purchase and sell NFTs on rollapp.store.

