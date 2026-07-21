Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Midnight Token Falls After $13M Wanchain Bridge Exploit

Midnight’s NIGHT token fell sharply after a Wanchain bridge exploit drained 515 million NIGHT tokens worth approximately $13.2 million, according to validated on-chain and project materials.

The incident was tied to a signature reuse flaw affecting the cross-chain bridge infrastructure. Wanchain paused the affected bridge route after the exploit, while the NIGHT token saw a steep market reaction as traders assessed the damage.

The key distinction is that this was a bridge exploit, not a compromise of Cardano’s base layer or Midnight validator infrastructure.

That matters because cross-chain bridge failures can hit ecosystem tokens hard even when the underlying chains remain secure. The damage often comes from liquidity disruption, confidence loss, and uncertainty over whether stolen tokens can be frozen, recovered, or absorbed by the market.

TL;DR

A Wanchain bridge exploit drained 515 million NIGHT tokens worth about $13.2 million.

NIGHT fell roughly 30% after the incident.

The exploit affected bridge infrastructure, not Cardano or Midnight validator nodes.

https://x.com/wanchain_org/status/1814945019283947520

Why Bridge Exploits Keep Hurting Crypto

Bridges remain one of crypto’s most vulnerable infrastructure layers.

They connect assets across chains, but that connection often depends on signing systems, validators, relayers, wrapped assets, custody assumptions, or smart contract logic. If any part of that design fails, attackers can move quickly.

In this case, the validated materials point to a signature reuse flaw.

That kind of issue can be especially damaging because it affects authorization. If attackers can reuse or manipulate signatures, they may be able to trigger transfers that should not be valid.

The result was a large movement of NIGHT through the bridge route.

Even if the underlying Layer-1 chains remain safe, the asset can still suffer because bridge liquidity is part of the market structure. Users care whether tokens can move safely across ecosystems. If that trust breaks, liquidity can dry up quickly.

Midnight And Cardano Were Not The Same Attack Surface

The exploit’s relationship to Cardano needs careful wording.

Midnight is associated with the Cardano ecosystem, and the affected bridge involved Cardano-related routes. But the validation materials state the incident hit bridge smart contracts and cross-chain infrastructure, not Cardano Layer-1 validator nodes.

That distinction is important for readers.

A bridge exploit can involve assets connected to a chain without implying that the chain itself was compromised. In crypto markets, those details often get blurred, especially when token prices fall quickly.

The same applies to Midnight.

A token price decline after an exploit does not necessarily mean the entire network has failed. It means the market is repricing risk around liquidity, bridge exposure, and potential recovery.

Still, perception matters. When a major exploit hits a token ecosystem, traders often reduce exposure first and wait for technical details later.

Market Confidence Depends On The Response

For NIGHT, the next phase depends on how Wanchain and related ecosystem teams handle recovery.

Users will want to know whether affected routes remain paused, whether stolen tokens can be traced, whether any funds can be recovered, and what changes will be made before bridge operations resume.

The market also needs clarity on token supply.

If a large amount of stolen NIGHT can enter circulation or move through exchanges, traders may worry about selling pressure. If the tokens can be frozen, recovered, or otherwise contained, confidence may stabilize faster.

That is why post-incident communication matters.

A technical exploit is damaging. A vague response makes it worse. A clear timeline, transaction evidence, mitigation plan, and compensation framework can help restore trust.

The Larger Lesson Is About Cross-Chain Risk

The Midnight/Wanchain incident is another reminder that cross-chain convenience comes with trade-offs.

Users want assets to move freely between ecosystems. Projects want broader liquidity. DeFi applications want multi-chain access. But every bridge adds another layer of assumptions and potential failure points.

That does not mean bridges are useless. It means their security model matters enormously.

Signature handling, key management, validator design, audit quality, monitoring, and emergency controls all determine whether a bridge can survive hostile conditions.

For traders, bridge risk should be part of token risk.

If a token depends heavily on cross-chain liquidity, a bridge incident can affect price even if the native protocol remains intact. That is exactly what happened here.

Midnight’s next test is not only technical recovery. It is whether users believe the cross-chain path can be trusted again.

This article is based on Wanchain’s public statement and CardanoScan transaction data.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released in official primary source disclosures at primary source documentation.