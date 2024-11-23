Top gold ETFs are seeing their largest outflows in years; meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) is inching closer to the prophesied $100,000 mark and the entire crypto market is trembling in anticipation.

With the meme coin meta shifting toward cat-themed projects, Cutoshi is turning heads with its innovative framework, which has investors flocking to the viral presale of the native $CUTO token.

Bitcoin Is Once Again Making History

Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections has sent shockwaves in the crypto world, as gigantic green candles started flooding the charts. This resurgence was of course led by Bitcoin, which in a matter of days recorded a double-digit increase, elevating the market sentiment from cautious to purely euphoric.

Over the last month alone, Bitcoin boasts a massive 50% monthly surge and is currently selling for $99.326 with a 10.8% weekly increase. Not only is Bitcoin’s reign on the crypto market absolutely undisputed, but at nearly $2 trillion in market cap, Bitcoin is now the 7th biggest asset on the planet. Simultaneously, Bitcoin ETFs have recorded a record-breaking $1 billion in inflows over the last 24 hours, suggesting that this rally is far from over.

In other news, something curious is happening, as gold ETFs have recorded some of the highest outflows in years. SPDR Gold Shares saw over $1 billion in outflows. This has sparked speculation that many institutional players are rotating funds into Bitcoin to capitalize on its momentum. The general consensus points back at Trump and the thesis is simple: the world seems to associate Trump with economic and geopolitical stability. This could mean that institutional money has now a higher risk appetite and is betting on Bitcoin.

Although Bitcoin will most likely reach incredible heights with the bull run ramping up, as a low-cap project, Cutoshi could significantly outperform BTC in terms of gains.

How Cutoshi Redefines Meme Coins

Cutoshi’s offers a unique blend of meme energy with DeFi utility, with a nod to Japanese culture and its Lucky Cats of good fortune.

Cutoshi boasts a comprehensive DeFi ecosystem centered around CUTO DEX. This is a non-custodial, cross-chain platform that seamlessly connects all major blockchains while upholding the highest standards of privacy and security. Cutoshi promises near-instantaneous transaction speeds and fees as low as 0.25%. To sustain the platform, Cutoshi will redirect 80% of these fees toward liquidity providers, while the remaining 20% will be used for buybacks and burns of the $CUTO token.

This is significant, as per the Cutoshi tokenomics, regular burn events will systematically reduce the circulating supply of tokens. This deflationary pressure will prime $CUTO for scarcity-driven, long-term growth.

Cutoshi wants its community to win, for this reason, the Cutoshi Farming initiative is now live. Users have the opportunity to complete various missions and tasks aimed at spreading awareness on social media. In exchange, they will earn CUTO points that can be later redeemed for $CUTO once the presale wraps up and the token hits the markets.

One of Cutoshi’s most interesting features is the Cutoshi Academy. This is a learning platform that will bridge the knowledge gap between crypto veterans and newbies. Newcomers will learn the ins and outs of DeFi, trading and portfolio management in a community-focused, inclusive environment.

Just recently, the $CUTO presale has crossed the $1 million milestone and demand is growing rapidly. Currently in stage three of its presale, tokens sell for just $0.0259.

