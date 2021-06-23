The NetFlowCoin Project provides users with a decentralized network resource that turns key Internet infrastructure elements into an algorithmic market. Made possible by combining Blockchain technology with a Software Defined Network, NetFlowCoin is the world’s first decentralized Internet application platform.

NFC’s underlying architecture operates by optimizing the bandwidth, storage, edge computing, and data resources of its global network.

With its native protocol NFC (also “NetFlowCoin”) token, the NetFlowCoin Project provides users with a dApp marketplace and a circulating digital asset ecosystem.

The NetFlowCoin Project’s vision is one where every user participates and every user profits while engaging in the ecosystem. The platform is decentralized and made for the benefit of all users, producers, and consumers.

The NetFlowCoin Advantage

NetFlowCoin ensures that the value generated by data flow is wholly owned and earned by the producer. This is a privilege that users on centralized platforms do not enjoy. The NetFlowCoin Project offers the following perks to all users, miners, developers, and partners:

Access to Network Layer Capabilities: Provides open-source interfaces for developers to build dApps (blockchain browser, wallet, DEX, decentralized IM, NRC20 token, NFT, etc.)

NetFlowCoin Tokenomics

NetFlowCoin’s blockchain architecture solves many of the issues plaguing the crypto mining industry. This is enabled by NFC’s hybridized consensus mechanism, which consists of Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Proof of Valuable Flow (or PoVF). The purpose of these mechanisms is to welcome both established and new miners to the blockchain.

The NetFlowCoin blockchain runs on NFC tokens, which miners earn by providing network resources (idle storage, bandwidth, edge computing) to the network’s users. The NFC token can be used for business transactions, currency within dApps, and other uses defined within the NFC ecosystem.

NetFlowCoin’s blockchain provides token rewards to the nodes involved in maintaining the security of the system and safeguarding its operation through a consensus mechanism while penalizing malicious nodes. In the NetFlowCoin ecosystem, miners operate nodes to direct traffic and check transactions.

Some of NFC’s mining advantages include:

More Ways to Mine: Through the PoVF consensus, any user with a server can mine NFC by providing network services such as bandwidth or storage.

For specific details on NetFlowCoin’s mining data, blockchain data query, pledge lock data, DPoS consensus data, and one-click coin issuance services, visit NFCScan.

Develop New Applications Like Never Before

The capacity of dApps to interact with smart contracts on the blockchain brings an infinite amount of possibilities when it comes to creating value for NetFlowCoin users.

The NetFlowCoin network enables users to create dApps that validate transactions in storage, bandwidth, and other computing resources into NFC tokens. This can translate into a countless number of dApps within the NFC platform.

NFC provides diversified open source interfaces, and developers can build various application scenarios for users as needed on the application layer, such as:

Distributed lottery/sports betting

Wallet dApp

DEX

Decentralized IM/video/media platform

Decentralized data trading platform

NRC20 token

NFT

IoT platform

KYC/Identity Verification

Distributed charity platforms

Imagine a decentralized security camera streaming network or a distributed storage application that allows users to access and transmit confidential workspace data from anywhere. Create tools without the burden of having data stolen, individuals censored, or precious information exposed.

NetFlowCoin is a solution for users looking to liberate their data and footprint from the intrusive, centralized Internet.

NetFlowCoin is a solution for users looking to liberate their data and footprint from the intrusive, centralized Internet.