The BTC365 Team – 22nd Jun 2021: As mainstream cryptocurrencies recover from their 3-month low, the BTC365 token offers investors a unique opportunity to enter the crypto market and leverage on this momentum while reaping additional gains from BTC365’s special dividend pool.

Just last month, Bitcoin (BTC) plummeted to some US$30,000 – more than 50% off its record peak of US$64,829 in mid-April. Ethereum (ETH) & Binance Coin (BNB), the two next largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation, followed in lockstep, erasing almost US$200 billion from the crypto market on the 17th of May.

The market has since made a partial recovery, with BTC, ETH & BNB retracing some 30-85% off their lows in May. Beyond owning these volatile coins directly, the newly-launched BTC365 token provides an alternative means for prospective investors and users to both increase their exposure to the crypto rebound while earning rich dividends.

What is the BTC365 token?

The BTC365 token is designed for use on revolutionary crypto gaming platform BTC365. BTC365 allows users to wager entirely in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin & Ethereum. Users can then earn BTC365 tokens at a rate of 1 BTC365 token per 1mBTC wagered. Users & investors can therefore quickly increase their holdings of the BTC365 token by being active on the platform. `

Why does this help investors?

Beyond providing investors with exposure to the crypto market, the BTC365 token allows investors & users to stake their claim to BTC365’s dividend pool. This unique pot comprises a percentage of BTC365’s gaming revenue. The money inside is then redistributed to users and investors based on the number of BTC365 tokens they own as a percentage of the current token float.

What this means is that on top of their actual winnings from playing on the BTC365 platform, these tokens also entitle users & investors to an additional proportion of the BTC365’s revenues.

BTC365’s VIP system also provides a further reward for active users and investors. Along with BTC365 tokens, users and investors earn VIP points as they play. These VIP points contribute to their VIP rank, entitling them to an increasing variety of rewards as they are promoted, such as NFTs, Genesis Tokens, iPhones and a mining multiplier which increases the number of BTC365 tokens earned per unit wagered.

How can I get involved?

BTC365 is currently offering a 100% first-time deposit bonus and a limited-time tiered Dogecoin distribution for VIPs who apply by July 2021.

Investors who wish to capitalise on this opportunity can head over to https://btc365.com/ to create their accounts and make their first deposits.

