Many modern high-tech projects open up new opportunities for users. An example of such a startup is XQR, whose developers have expanded the potential of social networks by creating a unique multifunctional platform.

XQR is a service for automating an exchange of contacts, whose users have access to many unique tools. Here’s how the project works:

To learn more about XQR, we’ll have a talk with its founder, cybersecurity specialist Roman Prototsky.

What projects inspired you to create XQR?

I often attend themed exhibitions, conferences, and networking meetings. Usually the same thing happens: everyone talks about themselves and their work, in turn.

There was a desire to create a service which would allow you to simply display a QR code linked to a URL that would immediately give people maximum information about yourself.

Screenshot from XQR Presentation

In one of your interviews, you say there is nothing out there like XQR. Are you aware of any attempts by other developers to copy XQR? How technically difficult is it to replicate this project?

To answer your question, I will give you an example. Take the innovative Tesla electric car. Everyone knows it has four rubber tires, just like other cars. The material for making wheels was invented many years ago, but this doesn’t make Tesla a copy of other cars.

The innovative technology that the developers added to the rubber wheels invented many years ago makes the company’s electric cars unique. Therefore, it is illogical to say that Tesla is the same car as all the others that came before it just because it has elements found in the traditional automotive industry.

The QR codes utilized by XQR could be called an analogue to the rubber wheels used by Tesla’s cars. Yes, the technology was invented many years ago, but the capabilities of QR codes are supplemented by a lot of original innovations in XQR.

One of the main differences between XQR and other social networks is that any user can earn cryptocurrency inside XQR. We bring everything together: QR codes, reviews, links, portfolios, wallets, and social networks. There are no products in the world similar to the one we’ve created.

XQR user’s personal page interface

But to return to copycat projects, technically speaking, our project is not very difficult to replicate. It could take six months to a year, or maybe several years.

From the point of view of technology, there is always an arms race among developers. Whoever can do it faster and better than the others is the Top Gun. Someone may be able to copy one specific ‘feature’ of our project, but it’s not so easy to replicate the whole complex of XQR services, with all its nuances.

To prove this, it is enough to recall the story of Clubhouse, the sensational social network based on voice communication. After the project was launched, many tried to copy its approach, but no one managed to reach the same level of popularity. In many ways, the reason is that the other market participants were not able to qualitatively copy the platform, with all its nuances.

And, as for XQR, we are constantly moving forward and developing the project, so it would be nigh on impossible to duplicate. Many people haven’t taken notice of us yet, but when XQR grows, we will be ahead any potential competitors due to our constant introduction of new functions and features. Our partners will also help us with this, so copying XQR will not be an easy task.

XQR’s innovations can be useful not only for individuals, but also for companies. Have any major market participants ever shown interest in XQR’s tools?

More than 20 companies have already shown interest in us, including representatives of state and telecommunications organizations, as well as retailers. They’re all looking forward to seeing the first results of XQR’s work.

Most market participants are more interested in the audience this platform will generate than the technology we’re using. As soon as the number of XQR users exceeds 100,000, these companies will join the queue to integrate into the project and establish partnerships with us.

Have you encountered any prohibitions related to the regulation of the digital asset market while developing XQR?

This hasn’t happened so far, but I understand that problems could arise in the future, so we have lawyers to help us deal with such issues.

Another crypto-winter is just around the corner. If interest in cryptocurrencies falls, do you think it could have a negative effect on XQR?

I’m sure the upcoming crypto-winter won’t affect the project’s development. This is an IT startup, not a crypto project. Cryptocurrency is no more than just one of the tools in XQR.

It’s members of the crypto community who should fear a crypto-winter. We’re focused on a wider audience.

Are you negotiating the listing of the project’s token on major exchanges?

Yes, we are negotiating with major trading platforms. For example, our token will appear in the Coinsbit listing, but we are communicating with many other major exchanges in parallel. We will gradually enter various trading platforms and crypto-wallets.

Can XQR be called the future of social networks? Will projects like this be able to displace giants like Facebook and LinkedIn over time?

I think we are the future of social networks that has already arrived. We have positioned XQR as a social network. We already have more than 3,000 users. At the same time, unlike other social networks, you can earn cryptocurrency in XQR.

As far as displacing other platforms is concerned, this is more a question of how well other market participants adapt. It’s possible that giants like Facebook and LinkedIn will become XQR partners in the future.

XQR consists of a number of modules, including a marketplace, a wallet, and others. What new tools could appear on the platform in the near future?

We prefer to keep this information secret because many market participants, including our competitors, are already watching us. I don’t want other platforms to steal XQR technologies.

Potential XQR users and other interested parties will be able to learn about updates to our project from press releases.