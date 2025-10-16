Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Quick Facts: 1️⃣ The crypto market is still trying to recover from the massive losses over the weekend, where $19B in leveraged positions were liquidated. 2️⃣ However, there are still reasons to be optimistic, as some token presales continue to pump, such as Bitcoin Hyper. 3️⃣ Bitcoin Hyper has already raised over $23.8M, signaling investors’ continued bullishness, especially among utility tokens like $HYPER.

The crypto market is still in recovery mode after the past weekend’s onslaught that liquidated around $19B in leveraged positions.

Bitcoin, for one, is still down by a little over 8% over the past seven days.

The good news, though, is that there are reasons to remain bullish at the moment. For one, US Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at further rate cuts this year due to a sharp slowdown in hiring.

Another reason is that a good number of token presales continue to pump, as investors seek promising projects with a huge upside potential.

Among these is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), which has managed to raise over $23.8M in its ongoing presale, potentially making it the next crypto to explode.

This signals a maturing crypto market, as investors are increasingly interested in tokens with real utility vs pure meme coins that typically rely on community sentiment to pump.

$HYPER is full-on utility: it’s building a Layer-2 for Bitcoin to increase its speed and add smart contract and dApp support.

The Issues with the Bitcoin Ecosystem

Bitcoin isn’t only the largest cryptocurrency based on market capitalization, it’s also one of the most secure, thanks to its simplified code.

But this security comes at the cost of transaction speed, as Bitcoin can only handle up to seven transactions per second (TPS). This results in network congestion that leads to higher transaction costs.

In contrast, Solana can handle up to 65K TPS, which means transaction fees are significantly cheaper than Bitcoin. This is the main reason why Solana is preferred for launching meme coins.

Another issue with Bitcoin is its limited flexibility. As it is, it’s only good as a store of value. Unlike Solana, you can’t use your Bitcoin for applications like staking.

Because of these problems, various projects have started building on the base Bitcoin blockchain, and the best of them is Bitcoin Hyper.

Bitcoin Hyper: Building the Next Stage of the Bitcoin Ecosystem

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) aims to build a Layer 2 network that will integrate the Solana Virtual Machine to deliver faster and cheaper transactions.

Aside from that, it will feature a canonical bridge. This will allow you to take your $BTC from the base blockchain to the L2 so that you can use it for a wide range of applications, including staking, trading, and interacting with dApps.

The Bitcoin Hyper presale has gotten a lot of attention since it began. To date, it has raised a whopping $23.8M, making it one of the best crypto presales of the year.

If you want to be a piece of L2 pie, you can follow our step-by-step instructions on our ‘How to Buy Bitcoin Hyper’ page.

Each $HYPER token costs $0.013125, making it a very affordable investment. You’ll be able to claim your tokens as soon as the presale concludes, but you can also stake them to earn 50% p.a. staking rewards.

HODLing is another option if you choose to invest in the project long term. This can be especially rewarding, as $HYPER has the potential to reach $0.32 this year based on our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction

Whether you opt to own tokens outright, HODL, or stake them, you’ll get extra perks as a $HYPER holder, including governance rights and access to exclusive features.

But don’t delay because there’s another price increase happening tomorrow. This could be your last chance to get $HYPER this cheap, so act as soon as you can.

Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale today.

Disclaimer: Do your own research. This is not investment advice.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-bitcoin-hyper-raises-over-23m