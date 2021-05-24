Recently, the CertiK company officially confirmed that the NFT STARS smart contract is functioning properly and without any risk. This makes it hacker-resistant and was awarded a 99% score for its security.

The detailed analysis of the platform showed that no vulnerability issues were detected. Each and every piece of code has been checked for errors.

This means that both our artists and buyers can keep their data safe on the platform. NFT purchases will be fully transparent and secure.

What is NFT Stars?

NFT STARS is a platform and a community that honors a person’s talent and creativity.

Every creator present on NFT STARS is hand-picked by the team that created the project – the criteria will be shared later. The NFT Stars team will help the artists create their NFT collection and will assist them in its promotion. Each artist will have their own page featuring all their work, their vision and a biography (if they want it included).

The users, in their turn, take part in the selection of artists and are given the chance to collect unique items, thanks to the fractional trading feature. They can also browse through an AR-gallery, where the artists’ best works are gathered.

The NFT STARS vision and new services received great support from investment funds.

Upcoming IDO

On June 5th, NFT STARS will launch an IDO after 2 private sale rounds of the NFTS token. On this date, each person will be able to purchase the native NFT STARS token on BSCPad and Cyberfi Samurai Launchpad.

Cyberfi Samurai — is a decentralized, cross-chain, crowd-funding platform. NFT STARS IDO on Cyberfi Samurai will also take place on June 5th. The rules of the platform require all participants of the public sale to go through a KYC procedure.

BSC Launch Pad helps crypto projects hold an IDO and lets users easily invest in projects at the early stages. All the participants of the public sale must go through a KYC procedure and buy BSCPAD tokens. The IDO registration has already begun. It takes a few steps to be added to the whitelist.

About CertiK

CertiK provides security by pioneering the use of the cutting-edge Formal Verification technology on smart contracts and blockchains. Formal Verification mathematically proves program correctness and hacker-resistance, which makes it much more profound and detailed than traditional security audits.

Major items of the CertiK audit

CertiK cooperated closely with the NFT STARS team to ensure that the smart contract audit was profound and reliable. The comprehensive protection was assured by the proprietary CertiK Formal Verification engine and manually reviewed by the best smart contract

experts and engineers.

The auditing process paid special attention to the following points:

Testing the smart contracts against both common and uncommon attack vectors.

Assessing the codebase to ensure compliance with current best practices and industry standards.

Ensuring that the contract logic meets the specifications and intentions of the client.

Cross-referencing the contract structure and the implementation with similar smart contracts produced by industry leaders.

Thorough line-by-line manual review of the entire codebase by industry experts.

The highly professional CertiK team came to the conclusion that NFT STARS is a well-developed project that has:

A production-ready repository with a high-quality source.

Unit tests covering the majority of its business scenarios.

Accessible, clean and accurate readme documents laying out the intentions, functionalities and responsibilities of the smart contract.

Check out the detailed testing summary that shows the 99% score for security:

‘The NFT STARS team is highly honored to be an approved project of the CertiK company.

It is the next step in our development and a sign of future improvements within the whole NFT STARS ecosystem. The audit helps to lower the risk of bugs and vulnerabilities. Each and every piece of code has been checked for errors.

Now we are ready for safe and secure operations and the implementation of our new services!’ – states Dan Khomenko, CEO of NFT STARS.

