This week, we saw a lot of major NFTs generate major sales numbers. Let's take a look at some of the big spenders this past week, and more from the latest news in non-fungible tokens.

This Week’s Non-Fungible Token News

Internet Source Code NFT Yields Over $5MM

A couple weeks back in a recent Nutshell, we briefly highlighted the World Wide Web source code being listed on Sotheby’s. This week, that NFT sold for a hefty $5.4MM USD.

Gary Vee’s ‘VeeFriends’ Pass $100K Raised For Charity

Big thresholds have been passed recently for Gary Vee’s NFT project, ‘VeeFriends’. According to analysis from Messari, secondary sales for VeeFriends have surpassed $11M, revenue is in excess of $1M, and over $100K has been raised for charity. The project launched in early May.

A Tribe Called Quest Is The Latest Hip-Hop Group To Get Busy

We’ve seen some of the biggest names in hip-hop get involved with crypto and NFTs this year, from Jay-Z to Eminem to DJ Premier. This week, we can add A Tribe Called Quest to that list, as the group is partnering with tech platform Royalty Exchange to release NFTs that will include rights-distribution around sales, streaming, sync, satellite radio, digital downloads, placements and samples, and more. Dubbed “NFT Plus”, the bands signature albums will be at the forefront with a starting list price of $35K USD, with 10% resale royalties.

The Vegas Golden Knights Are NHL’s Latest NFTs

The NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights are the latest sports team to hit the NFT space, releasing eight NFTs this week on Crypto.com. A total of 1,500 NFTs will be minted; seven of the eight NFTs have already hit the market, offering extra benefits including tickets to a home game or a Golden Knights jersey.

The broader crypto market has found some recent stability; can NFTs continue to build on a strong foundation? | Source: CRYPTO CAP on TradingView.com

Twitter NFTs Are Up Next

Last week’s Nutshell highlighted Reddit’s latest NFT project, ‘CryptoSnoos’. Now, Twitter is getting in the game; in a recent tweet, the platform announced 140 NFTs being released for free (a homage to the platform’s 140 character limit per tweet). Twitter’s announcement probably shouldn’t shock us after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first-ever tweet as an NFT for nearly $3M just a few short months ago. What social platform will be the next to join the ranks of NFT engagement?

Katy Perry Launching Her First NFTs

Later this year, pop star Katy Perry will be launching her very first NFTs on the Theta Network. She’s hinted that the tokens would be centered around moments from her residency at Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas.

