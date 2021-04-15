About Nhash

NHash Has Become One Of The Largest Providers Of Computational Power For Mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, And Other Cryptocurrencies. Company Mission Is To Make Acquiring Cryptocurrencies Easy And Fast For Everyone.

Nhash Individual Miner Or Pool Who Are The First To Create The Proof Of Work For A Block Are Rewarded With Transaction Fees For Those Confirmed Transactions And A Subsidy Of Bitcoin. That Subsidy Is Made Up Of Brand New Bitcoin Which Are Generated Through The Process Of Mining. That Will Continue To Happen Until All 21 Million Have Been Mined.

NHash’s Team Has Always Put The Task Of Making Mining Accessible Not Only For Crypto enthusiasts But Also For Common Users. Through The Tremendous Work Done By The Engineers, Developers, And Other Specialists Of The Company As Well As Partner Companies, Nhash Provide A Cloud Mining Service That Uses The Latest Technology Without Any Pool Fees.

The Ultimate Goal Of Nhash Existence Is To Make Cryptocurrency Mining An Easy, Smart, And Rewarding Experience For All.

Basic Information

Company Name Nhash Deposit Fees No Fees Minimum Hash Power Order 90 GH/S Affiliate Bonus 2% Company Type Mining Listing At CWS 14/04/2021 Maintenance Fee No Maintenance Fee Bounty Reward Available Support 24/7 Links Homepage

How It Work

The Reason It Is Called Mining Is Not That It Involves A Physical Act Of Digging. Bitcoin Are Entirely Digital Tokens That Do Not Require Explosive Excavation Or Panning Streams, But They Do Have Their Own Form Of Prospecting And Recovery, Which Is Where The “Mining” Nomenclature Comes From.

Bitcoin Mining Contracts

Mining Contract BTC SHA-90 Days Cloud Mining

Minimum Purchase 100$

Maintenance Fee: Included 90 Days Contract

Expected Return 26.78~27.42%

Mining Contract BTC SHA-180 Days Cloud Mining

Minimum Purchase 500$

Maintenance Fee: Included 180 Days Contract

Expected Return 45.3~46.39%

Mining Contract BTC SHA-360 Days Cloud Mining

Minimum Purchase 2000$

Maintenance Fee: Included 360 Days Contract.

Expected Return 88.75~90.88%

Mining Contract BTC SHA-720 Days Cloud Mining

Minimum Purchase 5000$

Maintenance Fee: Included 720 Days Contract

Expected Return 173.51~177.67%

Specializing In Cryptocurrency

Nhash Is A Technologically Advanced Infrastructure Company Specializing In Cryptocurrency Mining. The Main Activity Is To Provide The User With Professional Services Of Hosting Mining Equipment With A Choice Of Cryptocurrency And Daily Profits For You.

Signup Bonus 30$

100 GH/S Sign Up Bonus Starts To Work After The Registration Completed. Withdraw Your Generated Free Bitcoins From Account Any Time You Want, It Is Absolutely Free. Daily Earnings Will Be Accrued To The Account Earned Balance Every 24 Hours.

Affiliate Program 2%

They Are Introducing The Nhash Referral Program. Now You Can Get Up To 2% From Each Purchase That Your Referral Makes. Refer Your Family Members, Friends, Colleagues, And Earn Extra Cash!

Some Special Features Of Nhash Mining Program

Expert Team

Nhash Mining Team Come From In Blockchain Industry And IT Engineers, Nhash Have You Covered With The Knowledge And Skills Of The Team.

Newest Hardware

They Use The Newest ASIC Miner, GPU Rigs. You Get The Most Advanced Technologies From Nhash

Daily Payouts

The Mining Starts Immediately After Confirmed Payment. First Payouts Within 24 Hours. Afterward, The Payouts Continue Daily. The Speed Of Processing Requests Directly Depends On Their Volume And Can Take Up To 24 Hours.

Security

The Overwhelming Majority Of Funds Are Stored In Offline, Cold Wallets. McAfee® SECURE Protection. Automatic Backup Of The Database Once A Day.

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.