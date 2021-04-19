AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of the Oddz Protocol Token (ODDZ) under the pair USDT/ODDZ on Apr 19 at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

Oddz Finance is the world’s first on-chain option trading platform built on the Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot, and Ethereum Blockchains with a built-in oracle solution. Its distinguishing features include instant trades, interoperable options trades, transparent premium discovery methods, and custom option trading techniques.

The Oddz Protocol’s native token is ODDZ, which is designed to incentivize and promote the community’s active participation. The ODDZ tokens represent power for users and are central to the incentive structure and governance of the Oddz Protocol.

The ODDZ token holders represent an integral part of the Oddz ecosystem. They vote on various proposals for the protocol’s growth. Moreover, the primary motive of Dapps in the ecosystem is to fuel the decentralization of authority; thus, the community holds a substantial role in driving the development and use of Dapps. Platform users can also employ ODDZ tokens to facilitate transactions seamlessly.

The Oddz platform has a few key product features available to users. Users can stake ODDZ tokens on the Oddz platform to earn higher yields, thus maximizing returns. Tech-savvy traders can also employ various yield farming strategies to earn greater returns. Regarding governance, users can support or disregard protocol proposals through community votes. If the user shares the platform with others by spreading the word, they are entitled to referral bonuses.

Oddz Protocol simplifies multichain option trades and facilitates creating, maintaining, and settling options contracts, conditional tokens, and futures contracts safely and securely.

About AscendEX

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is a leading crypto and digital asset financial platform catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading, and staking products and incorporates key elements from the DeFi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a robust, secure, and reliable experience for all participants; and a consistent source of liquidity for primary offerings.

About Oddz Protocol

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.