Odin is a platform built to cater to all cryptocurrency traders’ requirements. It will combine the trading, algorithmic trading, education, and social presence in one place to harbor the crypto community and empower it.

Odin’s ongoing private round has already been subscribed by over 70%, indicating the project’s great potential and the interest it has gained from investors in a short period.

What is Odin?

Odin is a platform that combines many features and tools to help traders connect and gain a social presence. The platform will allow more experienced traders to assist other traders through features such as copy-trading and educational material while monetizing their skills and experience in the process.

The platform also offers algorithmic trading tools that will allow users to create specific strategies in a simple way that requires no coding experience.

Odin Will Feature

For Traders

– Create a social profile, gain rank and reputation, follow your favorite traders, and gain followers as you demonstrate your trading skills and performance. Social networking will allow all traders to connect and share their skills, knowledge, and opinions about the market. Copy Trading For CEX & DEX – Follow your favorite traders’ positions, trades, and strategies with copy trading for centralized and decentralized exchanges.

– Follow your favorite traders’ positions, trades, and strategies with copy trading for centralized and decentralized exchanges. Education Channel – A channel that will foster different trading educational material to help new traders learn from experienced ones and get familiar with different strategies and techniques.

For Mentors

– Enjoy communicating and participating in community chat groups. Personal Landing Page – Mentors will have the ability to create landing pages where they will publicize their profile and give the rest of the community a way to know more about them and what they can offer.

For Algorithmic Traders