OKEx continues a spree of new token additions throughout the year. In just the past few weeks, the crypto spot and derivatives exchange-listed up Mina Protocol MINA, as well as community vote winner meme tokens AKITA and KISHU. OKEx has also been securing global partnerships to strengthen its network. Now, OKEx is announcing its latest token listing, Swarm (BZZ).

Deposits for BZZ started on June 21 and withdrawals started on June 22, with spot trading for BZZ/USDT coming soon.

Swarm And the BZZ Token

Swarm emphasizes a decentralized storage and communication system to “provide targeted services to a sovereign digital society with a system of peer-to-peer networked nodes”. Swarm is built to be economically self-sustainable supplemented through an incentive system by way of smart contracts on Ethereum. As DeFi continues to grow, Swarm looks to continue to strengthen broader blockchain initiatives with a focus on peer-to-peer storage, engaging as a secure platform for DeFi applications. Swarm seeks to be “the operating system of the re-decentralized internet”.

In a few short years, Swarm quickly developed from a small research project into several teams and self-organized communities around the vision of a world computer. In that time, the Swarm community has run tens of thousands of testnet nodes to continue the growth of the network. In recent works, Swarm has experienced its Bee mainnet soft launch, its initial public token sale, and now a listing on OKEx. Structure, scalability, and decentralization continue to be major points of emphasis throughout Swarm’s growth.

In a statement around the listing, OKEx CEO Jay Hao stated that “Swarm has brought a whole new perspective to the mining ecosystem. Its self-sustainability stance for real decentralization and positive feedback from various communities have proven Swarm to be very popular among crypto enthusiasts. We have observed an increased number of active nodes from Swarm – and more with its utility token, BZZ, being circulated among different communities, there is more potential for the project to grow. We are pleased to be working hand-in-hand with Swarm toward an increasingly decentralized future”.

About OKEx

With more tokens continuing to be listed routinely, OKEx is now host to exchanging hundreds of tokens, and routinely engaging in 10s of billions of USD in 24-hour trading volume, as well as billions of USD in futures trading daily. Established in 2013, OKEx now offers futures, as well as spot, margin, options, DeFi, lending, mining services, lending, and perpetual swaps. OKEx is home to millions of crypto users across the globe.

The Seychelles-based firm is growing rapidly, and quickly establishing itself as a world-leading digital asset exchange. With this recent announcement, OKEx continues to show initiative towards building a network of resources surrounding a variety of emerging tokens.